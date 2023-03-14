6 Senior Jurong Bird Park Penguins Get Successful Eye Surgery, Some Receive Custom-Made Lens Implants

Follow us on Telegram for the latest updates: https://t.me/mustsharenews

Eye Surgery Successful For 6 Senior Jurong Bird Park Penguins

Six penguins from Jurong Bird Park — three King Penguins and three Humboldt Penguins — have successfully received cataract surgery.

The procedure included custom-made intraocular lens implants in what might be the first time penguins have received them.

Two months after the surgeries in December 2022, they’re back with the rest of the penguin colony in Jurong Bird Park after making a successful recovery.

6 senior Jurong Bird Park penguins get eye surgery

According to a press release by Mandai Wildlife Group, Dr Ellen Rasidi, a veterinarian at the organisation, noticed that the penguins had cloudy lenses and appeared to have difficulty seeing in front of them.

They thus opted to give the birds surgery.

Mandai Wildlife Group engaged a veterinary ophthalmologist, who diagnosed the senior penguins with cataracts.

Dr Gladys Boo from The Eye Specialist for Animals, who diagnosed them, then worked with the Mandai Wildlife Group veterinary team to perform cataract surgeries on the penguins.

The penguins had to stay away from the water and live separately from the rest of the colony as part of their recovery.

Meanwhile, keepers gave them eye drops twice a day.

Procedure believed to be first for penguins

Said Dr Boo, “The success of these surgeries marks a milestone in veterinary medicine.”

“While intraocular lens implants are common for humans and some domestic mammals, it is likely the first time they have been successfully used on penguins.”

The King Penguins had large enough eyes to hold the custom lenses in place, so they opted for the procedure, a world-first for penguins, Dr Boo added.

Cataract surgeries are tricky as penguins have a third eyelid that protects their eyes underwater. This third eyelid tends to close during surgery, which made the eyes difficult to access.

“I’m glad we were able to work through these challenges to improve the lives of these animals,” she said.

After two months, the penguins made a full recovery and are awaiting their move to Bird Paradise in the second quarter of 2023. Jurong Bird Park is currently closed after its last day on 3 Jan.

Dr Rasidi shared that since the penguins recovered, they have noticed “an increase in responsiveness and activity levels” in the birds.

This indicates that their vision has improved.

Have news you must share? Get in touch with us via email at news@mustsharenews.com.

Featured image courtesy of Mandai Wildlife Group.