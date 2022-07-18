Owner Of Iconic Peninsula Football Merch Shop Passes Away At 78, S’poreans Pay Tribute

Owner Of Famous Peninsula Football & Rock Music Shop Passes Away

There are certain legends we owe a debt of gratitude to for keeping our arts and culture scene alive. These individuals are often responsible for reinvigorating our spirit and bringing life to our nation.

Steve Dadlani was one such icon, right here in Singapore. He founded La Vanita, a renowned rock music and football merchandise shop in Peninsula Shopping Centre.

Many have thus cited him as playing a key role in revitalising the rock music scene in our country.

Unfortunately, Mr Dadlani recently passed away aged 78. Singaporeans have since paid tribute to him, for his contributions to our society and the impact he left in his wake.

Peninsula football and rock music shop owner passes away

According to Asian music media site Bandwagon, Mr Dadlani passed away on 13 Jul at the age of 78.

His death has sparked an outpouring of tributes from those who knew the late shop owner. Many recalled the genial man as a prominent fixture at La Vanita, welcoming in shoppers and fans alike.

As the founder of La Vanita, Mr Dadlani’s contributions to the rock music scene in Singapore are also immeasurable.

In 1978, the store first opened its doors to the public in Peninsula Shopping Centre, selling rock music and football merchandise to adoring fans.

The shop soon became a landmark venue for Singapore’s rock music scene. Many of its collectables were reportedly rare, especially prior to the age of online shopping.

Mr Dadlani then converted La Vanita into a football merchandise store during the 2000s, paving the way for sports collectable shops in Singapore.

Singapore’s Shopping Mall Heritage, a local organisation, also featured Mr Dadlani in a 2018 documentary.

In the interview, he talks at length about his business, and how he had nurtured it to grow to where it is today.

Tributes pour in for football and rock music icon

In the wake of Mr Dadlani’s passing, many expressed their condolences for the iconic founder.

Local clothing company 77th Street posted a tribute in remembrance of the man, fondly recalling his guidance and support at the start of their business.

Other shoppers who visited the store praised Mr Dadlani as a true friend and mentor, who offered his friendship readily to fellow citizens.

He certainly left a mark in the community and was fondly remembered, as many fans spoke of their interactions with the kind-hearted shop owner.

Condolences to Mr Dadlani’s family

One thing is for sure – Mr Dadlani will be sorely missed.

As an icon of our community, Mr Dadlani will always be remembered for the contributions he made toward keeping our nation’s musical spirit alive.

Even though he has passed on, his work will forever be remembered by the generations that come after him.

MS News expresses our deepest condolences to Mr Dadlani’s family. May he rest in peace.

Featured image adapted from Bandwagon and @lavanitastore on Instagram.