Pioneer Of Indian Dance In Singapore Santha Bhaskar Passes Away Aged 82

The local dance scene in Singapore, while small, has seen quite a few pioneers and icons pass through it. Therefore, it was a source of great heartbreak when one of the biggest multicultural dance icons in Singapore, Santha Bhaskar, passed away on Saturday (26 Feb).

Affectionately remembered as ‘Aunty Bhaskar’ among her students, Mrs Bhaskar was the artistic director and chief choreographer of Bhaskar Arts Academy. The academy’s official Facebook page shared news of her passing on Sunday (27 Feb).

Following the news, tributes from Singaporeans from all walks of life started pouring in, mourning the loss of a great multicultural icon in the local dance scene.

Mrs Bhaskar leaves behind 3 children, 4 grandchildren, and 1 great-grandchild.

Santha Bhaskar passes away on 26 Feb

On Sunday (27 Feb), Bhaskar’s Arts Academy announced the sudden passing of Mrs Santha Bhaskar on their official Facebook page.

Her passing appeared to have come as a shock to them too, as they wrote, “We are still processing this sudden and unexpected loss.”

The Straits Times (ST) reported that Mrs Bhaskar was at the Academy’s 70th anniversary and the second evening of Sangeetha Sapthathi just recently on 26 Feb.

She fell ill later the same day and was consequently rushed to Tan Tock Seng Hospital.

According to parents and students attending the show, Mrs Bhaskar passed away during the first song of the evening.

Bhaskar was a pioneer of local dance

Mrs Bhaskar is one of the biggest pioneers of the local dance scene in Singapore. In 1952, she founded the Bhaskar Arts Academy alongside her husband K P Bhaskar.

Since then, she has accumulated many accolades including the prestigious Cultural Medallion in 1990 and the Public Service Star in 2016. Her work is also widely celebrated.

In 2021, Mrs Bhaskar was awarded the Meritorious Service Medal, and given a place in the Singapore Women’s Hall of Fame.

News of Mrs Bhaskar’s passing has sparked an outpouring of tributes from various prominent figures in the local community. Among them is PM Lee, who penned a touching tribute yesterday (28 Feb).

Tributes have also come in from students, who fondly recall ‘Aunty Bhaskar’s’ warm spirit and vivacious disposition.

Vidhya Nair, director of local dance company Apsara Arts and a former student of Mrs Bhaskar, wrote on her Facebook page, “As Singaporeans, we should be proud to look back on her (Mrs Bhaskar’s) life and work.”

Her legacy continues to live on

Mrs Santha Bhaskar’s passing has left the local arts community shocked and in mourning.

A multicultural icon, she not only paved the way for Indian dance but also pioneered the path forward for other dance forms.

In addition, her positive and bright disposition touched the lives of both her peers and students. She was one of a kind, and she will be sorely missed.

Be that as it may, we can be certain that her work and legacy will continue to live on in the local dance community.

