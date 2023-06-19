People’s Park Complex & Centre To Be Collectively Sold, Estimated Reserve Price Of At Least S$1.5B

Follow us on Telegram for the latest updates: https://t.me/mustsharenews

People’s Park Complex & Centre To Be Put On Sale Again

People’s Park Complex and Centre are two iconic shopping malls that many Singaporeans probably have fond memories of.

However, some would know that the owners have made multiple attempts to sell the buildings over the years.

Well, it has recently been confirmed that People’s Park Complex and People’s Park Centre are set to be collectively put on sale again.

This will be the owner’s second attempt at selling People’s Park Centre, and their third at selling People’s Park Complex since 2018.

People’s Park Complex and People’s Park Centre to be collectively sold

According to Shin Min Daily News, People’s Park Complex has been in operation since 1973.

The famed building used to be the largest shopping centre in Singapore.

In 2018, the development set up a committee in a bid to sell the building. However, due to prolonged negotiations with the owners, the plan to sell the mall in 2019 fell through.

In addition, the nearby People’s Park Centre will put on an en bloc sale for a third time as well.

The owner first attempted to sell the building for S$1.5 billion in 2018, but the committee failed to obtain the minimum 80% of the unit owners’ signatures.

In both Aug 2021 and Feb 2023, the owners made attempts to sell the building for S$1.8 billion, but it fell through as there were no bidders.

A new committee has been set up to manage the collective sale of the properties.

The team hopes People’s Park Centre will fetch an estimated reserve price of between S$1.5 billion to S$1.7 billion in this sale attempt.

They are, however, not prepared to share details regarding the reserve price of People’s Park Complex.

Committee confident of sale, will begin collecting signatures soon

The collective sale committee apparently started preparations for the sale of the two Chinatown malls.

According to Shin Min Daily News, a member of the committee shared that they are more confident of this sale. Many shareholders have apparently contacted them to share their hopes that the building will be sold quickly.

She added that they will soon begin to collect signatures from unit owners to hit the 80% minimum requirement.

She also said,

After the Covid-19 Pandemic, although the market has opened, bank interest rates are still high, and the world situation remains tense. We will see if there are any suitable big buyers or overseas buyers, and move forward with a price that is suitable to both parties.

That said, we look forward to seeing who the eventual buyer of the malls will be.

If the malls were an iconic part of your childhood, make sure to visit them for a last wave of nostalgia before the deal is sealed.

Or, if you’ve never visited the two malls, go have a visit while you still can.

Here’s how to get there:

People’s Park Complex

Address: 1 Park Rd, Singapore 059108

Opening Hours: 11am – 10pm

Nearest MRT: Chinatown Station

People’s Park Centre

Address: 101 Upper Cross St, #07-09, Singapore 058357

Opening Hours: 11am – 10pm

Nearest MRT: Clarke Quay Station

