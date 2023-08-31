Letter: S’pore Pet Boarding Services Must Be Transparent To Ensure Pets’ Safety & Well-Being

Dead Cat Case At Pet Boarding Facility Proves Such Businesses Need To Be More Transparent

Recently, an incident involving a pet cat that was found dead at a pet boarding facility in Singapore left countless people speechless.

Besides exposing such businesses’ poor practices, the incident underscored the critical need for pet owners to be vigilant when selecting pet boarding services.

It was also a poignant reminder of the pivotal role transparent and accountable pet boarding services play in safeguarding innocent animals.

In the distressing case, the cat’s owner described the pet boarding facility as “unsanitary and “unhygienic”. These adjectives describe an overall unacceptable environment to house pets.

Such circumstances evoke profound sorrow in me as an animal lover. More importantly, it raises the question of whether such facilities are being inspected to ensure adherence to industry best practices.

Part of good practice is being transparent in the operation of pet boarding facilities. For example, businesses can offer pet owners a tour of their facility before receiving them as clients.

Not many boarding centres provide such a convenience but Ryokan Genetique at 101 Desker Road does. By having the option of a physical or virtual tour, they’re empowering pet owners to make informed decisions based on their firsthand assessment of the facility.

After all, pawrents should have the right to ascertain the living conditions their pets will inhabit during their absence.

Other progressive boarding facilities have even embraced technological advancements, giving owners real-time updates on their pets’ activities and well-being.

There are also those that install cameras that allow owners to interact remotely with their pets. This step is certainly a thoughtful gesture that acknowledges the profound emotional bond between them.

As demand for pet boarding services grows, the need for responsible and ethical pet care becomes all the more important.

It’s incumbent upon both pet owners and the industry at large to collaboratively ensure that pets receive the highest standard of care, even in temporary lodgings.

The heartrending incident serves as a clarion call for the implementation of rigorous checks and balances. Most importantly boarding services must display an unwavering commitment to elevating the standards of their facilities.

Beyond authorities’ intervention, pet owners can effect change by making discerning choices that align with their pets’ welfare.

Industry stakeholders, meanwhile, bear the responsibility of upholding the ethical and professional tenets that underscore the pet boarding sector.

Only through such a collaborative approach can we ensure the safety and well-being of our beloved pets.

Shawn

