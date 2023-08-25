S’pore Pet Boarding Service Claims Cat Went Missing, Owner Allegedly Finds Carcass Hidden In Bag

Cat Allegedly Goes Missing Under Care Of Pet Boarding Service, Later Found Dead

When pet owners have to be away for a certain period, they may leave their furbabies in the care of a trusted pet boarding service.

Such a decision turned out to backfire for the owner of a cat, however, who was informed that her pet was missing just 16 hours after she left it at the boarding facility.

The service insisted that they had searched the premises and the cat was not there.

The OP would later allegedly discover her cat’s carcass hidden inside an IKEA bag in the house.

Pet boarding service informed owner that cat was missing

The owner of the cat, who wishes to be anonymous, shared her experience in a Facebook post on Thursday (24 Aug) which has since garnered hundreds of shares.

The OP prefaced the post by saying that she had handed her pet cat to a pet boarding service at 6pm on 19 Aug as she was going on holiday.

At that time, the service assured the owner that their windows and doors were closed at all times.

So when she received a message just 16 hours later at 10am on 20 Aug claiming that her cat had disappeared, alarm bells started ringing.

Photos of the WhatsApp conversation show the owner of the service claiming that they had searched the entire house for her missing cat.

The anxious OP suggested potential spots in the house where her cat could be hiding. Although her GPS tag showed the feline in a nearby carpark, she acknowledged that it might not be very accurate. She thus urged them to search the house, as it was unlikely for her cat to escape if the doors were closed as the service claimed.

The service then claimed that there was a possibility that her cat could have slipped out when the door had been open.

Owner allegedly finds cat dead in an IKEA bag

Understandably worried, the OP rushed back from her holiday to the service’s location at around 2.23pm, using the tracker on her phone to search for her cat. The tracker apparently led them right to the service’s unit.

However, the service kept insisting that her cat was not in the house, while another staff member let her in.

After entering the premises, the OP claimed that she found the tracking collar inside the unit. She thus supposed that the service had removed it from her cat.

Sometime between 2.54pm and 3.06pm, she allegedly tried to search a blue IKEA bag under a table, which she said the staff tried to hide away.

To her utter horror, the OP found her cat dead inside the IKEA bag. The service’s main owner, whom she was communicating with through WhatsApp, still continued to claim at this time that her cat was not inside the unit.

The furious OP then demanded the service’s owner to return to the unit and that they would contact the police.

The last screenshot showed the owner apologising, though it’s unclear what transpired after.

Cat owner accuses service of lying about ‘missing’ cat

The cat owner further claimed in her post that the boarding service’s unit was “unsanitary” and “unhygienic”.

But more pertinently, she was furious at the turn of events and accused the service of “lying the entire time”.

In response to MS News, the OP said that the Animal & Veterinary Service (AVS) is working with the authorities to investigate the case.

She added that she shared her experience simply to raise awareness in hopes that other pet owners will not go through the same experience. She thus advises them to do proper research before patronising a pet boarding service.

