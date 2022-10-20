S’pore Pet Boarding Facility Allegedly Neglects Customer’s Dog Till Condition Worsens, Investigations Ongoing

Customer Claims Pet Boarding Facility Neglects Rescue Dog

Pet boarding facilities are expected to keep animals safe when their owners aren’t available. However, not all places can live up to that expectation.

Recently, a Facebook user shared about her experience with the pet boarding facility Mutts & Mittens.

Claiming that her rescue dog, McGruff, was neglected under their care, the OP sought answers to many pressing questions, after having to euthanise the canine.

Dog reportedly stayed at pet boarding facility for eight years

Speaking to MS News, the OP, JT, shared that she has been rescuing dogs for almost 15 to 20 years, and McGruff was one of them.

McGruff was reportedly boarded at Mutts & Mittens for eight years, since 2014.

According to JT, the incident unfolded when Mutts & Mittens sent her a video of him on 13 Aug.

In the video, McGruff seemed to be breathless and had lost a lot of weight.

When JT took him to the vet, X-rays showed that he had a large tumour on his right lung, pressing against his trachea.

Furthermore, he was unable to lie down on either side and could only stay in the same position.

Decided to euthanise McGruff

The vet then told JT to seek out a specialist instead. However, since the regular specialist was overseas, she decided to bring him back to Mutts & Mittens.

The next day, the organisation allegedly told her that McGruff was no longer moving, eating or drinking.

Along with another volunteer, JT decided to euthanise him on 15 Aug.

Mutts & Mittens approached OP regarding a refund

Two days later, Mutts & Mittens contacted JT, asking for her bank details.

In a series of screenshots, she showed MS News the exchange in which she asked the organisation why they would be processing a refund.

JT also asked Mutts & Mittens for an explanation about McGruff’s condition before his euthanisation.

When she confronted them with the questions, staff at Mutts & Mittens reportedly told her to file a formal complaint to them in writing.

JT also claimed that another volunteer told her that McGruff looked skinnier since July.

The volunteer shared her supposition that McGruff and another of JT’s rescue dogs, Tennessee, may have not finished their meals. Thinking it could be because of their dietary habits or preferences, she had asked what else she could do to ensure they ate well.

However, there appears to be no implication that there was a lapse in feeding.

In her Facebook post, JT claimed that Tennessee was also evicted from the facility without any explanation.

She also alleged in a comment that other rescue dogs have been victims of unfair eviction too.

Investigations are ongoing

In response to queries from MS News, Mutts & Mittens said they were unable to comment on the matter.

An Animal & Veterinary Service (AVS) spokesperson, meanwhile, said that the incident is still under investigation.

Since there’s currently only the rescuer’s account for public view, we advise everyone against speculating about the case, considering the lack of information.

Hopefully, the authorities involved will be able to help all parties arrive at an amicable resolution and seek justice if anyone has indeed been wronged.

For now, our condolences go to JT for her loss. We’re sure McGruff knew he was loved before he crossed the rainbow bridge.

