68-Year-Old Truck Driver Arrested Over PIE Accident That Killed Father & Son

Truck Driver Had Initially Left The Scene Of PIE Accident That Killed Father & Son: Police

On Saturday (11 Nov) morning, a fatal accident on the Pan-Island Expressway (PIE) unfortunately took the lives of a father and son.

The father, who was riding a motorcycle with his son as pillion, was involved in a crash with a truck.

The truck driver had left the scene of the accident, but he has now been arrested.

According to an update from the Singapore Police Force provided to Lianhe Zaobao on Saturday night, they had nabbed a 68-year-old man.

He was arrested for careless driving causing death.

The man is the truck driver involved in the fatal PIE accident earlier that day.

Truck driver had left scene of accident

After the crash, the truck driver had left the scene, the police said.

This prompted them to trace his whereabouts.

Investigations are currently ongoing.

2 people pronounced dead at the scene

In response to MS News’ queries, a Singapore Civil Defence Force (SCDF) spokesperson said they received an alert regarding an accident at about 10.10am on Saturday (11 Nov).

Its location was along the PIE towards Changi before Exit 36, which heads to Jalan Bahar.

Two people were pronounced dead at the scene.

Footage of the aftermath shows two ominous police tents placed along the first and second lanes of the expressway.

Farther ahead, a toppled motorcycle lay on the road.

Several police officers were present at the scene of the accident, with some directing traffic away from the first two lanes which had been blocked off.

Shin Min Daily News reported that there was also a truck parked along the road shoulder.

The two fatalities were a 39-year-old father and his nine-year-old son, the police told Zaobao.

Not much more about their identities have been revealed so far, except that they were Malay.

MS News extends our heartfelt condolences to the families of the deceased.

