Pink WhatsApp Shouldn’t Be Installed As Malware Will Access Phone Data, M’sia Warns

Follow us on Telegram for the latest updates: https://t.me/mustsharenews

Malaysia Advises Users Against Installing Pink WhatsApp, No Reports Of Users Affected In Singapore

Though WhatsApp is an ubiquitous communication tool, its popularity also makes its users open to scams and malware.

Recently, a “variant” of WhatsApp has emerged that’s actually malware.

Malaysia has already warned their citizens against downloading “Pink WhatsApp”, as it’s called.

If installed, the app will be able to access one’s smartphone data.

Users might be invited to download Pink WhatsApp

In a notice issued on 27 June, the Malaysian Communications and Multimedia Commission (MCMC) said users might get invitations to download Pink WhatsApp.

These may take the form of messages or links that appear to be from WhatsApp, they added.

Users are advised not to download or install Pink WhatsApp.

If it’s already on your phone, it should be deleted immediately.

Purported benefits are false advertising: MCMC

Users might be told of the so-called benefits of Pink WhatsApp, including:

better security and privacy features customised interface the ability to transmit larger files than the normal WhatsApp

However, this is false advertising, MCMC said.

Malware can access phone data if installed

If Pink WhatsApp is installed, it poses a “serious security risk”, MCMC noted.

That’s because the malware will be able to access phone data like photos, messages and contact lists.

Thus, users should remain vigilant while using mobile apps and avoid spreading suspicious links,

Apps should also be downloaded only from official app stores like the Apple App Store, Google Play Store and Huawei AppGallery.

India also warns against Pink WhatsApp

Malaysia isn’t the only country that has warned against the malware.

The app has apparently also surfaced in India, the Mumbai Police posted on Twitter.

Their tweet warned that the “Pink WhatsApp” hoax can lead to the hacking of one’s mobile phones.

Besides receiving “numerous advertisements”, victims may lose control over their phones and personal data accessed by fraudsters, the police added.

No reports of affected users in Singapore

However, it seems Singaporeans may not have to be too concerned yet.

There have been no reports of users in Singapore who have been affected by Pink WhatsApp, the Cyber Security Agency of Singapore (CSA) told The Straits Times (ST).

CSA is working with the police here to raise public awareness of malware-related scams, they said.

Users should be wary of pop-ups that request app permissions not necessary for the app to function, among other things.

If a device is suspected to have been infected, an anti-malware scan should be conducted.

The incident can also be reported to the Singapore Cyber Emergency Response Team (SingCERT) via their incident reporting form.

Have news you must share? Get in touch with us via email at news@mustsharenews.com.

Featured image adapted from Shin Min Daily News on Facebook and Dimitri Karastelev on Unsplash.