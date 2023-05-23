WhatsApp Users Can Edit Messages Within 15 Minutes, Feature Available To Everyone Soon

Follow us on Telegram for the latest updates: https://t.me/mustsharenews

WhatsApp Allows Users To Edit Messages Within 15 Minutes Of Sending Them

From Tuesday (22 May), WhatsApp has started to roll out a feature that allows users to edit messages.

After sending them, users will have 15 minutes to edit the texts if they wish to do so.

The instant messaging application has announced that in the coming weeks, the new feature will be available globally.

WhatsApp users can edit messages within 15 minutes

On 22 May, WhatsApp announced their latest feature via a blog post.

According to the post, users will have 15 minutes after sending a message to edit it, to correct mistakes or change the content.

This will afford them more control over daily conversations.

To edit, all users have to do is long-press on a sent message.

The menu will then pop up with the ‘Edit’ function available for up to 15 minutes, which they have to select to change their text.

Both the messages and subsequent edits will have end-to-end encryption as well.

WhatsApp has begun rolling out the feature globally, and it will be available to all users in the coming weeks.

Other new features in WhatsApp

Of course, this hasn’t been WhatsApp’s only new feature in the past month.

Back on 9 May, the application introduced the option of in-app payment for users in Singapore.

Available to some businesses, the feature allows buyers and sellers to deal directly via WhatsApp, streamlining the process.

The feature also allows businesses to access a wider revenue stream, while customers can engage with them knowing that payment is secure.

A few days later on 16 May, the application revealed yet another feature — locked chats.

The option allows users to lock a chat by depositing a message thread in a separate folder.

It would only be accessible with a device password or biometric, introducing an additional level of security to daily conversations.

