WhatsApp Launches In-App Payment Feature For S’pore Businesses, Cards & PayNow Transactions Supported

WhatsApp Introduces New In-App Payment Feature For Businesses In Singapore

Instant messaging application WhatsApp has introduced in-app payment for users in Singapore. Now, buyers and sellers can deal directly on the app instead of toggling between apps.

This feature is available to some Singapore-based businesses starting from Tuesday (9 May).

It will then progressively roll out to other users over the next few months.

WhatsApp payment feature supports card & PayNow transactions

According to a media release, the in-app payment feature will allow those with a Singapore-registered WhatsApp number to make payments.

This removes the need to go to a different website or application, or transact in person.

It supports credit card, debit card, and PayNow payments with no transaction limits. This service is also free-of-charge.

The Meta-owned app is partnering with financial services Stripe to offer this new feature.

When a customer makes a payment via the WhatsApp in-app payment feature, there will be a screen confirming the payment. They can also check their transaction details via WhatsApp.

Streamline the payment process for both customers and businesses

Currently, some local businesses using the WhatsApp Business Platform already have access to this new feature. They include plant-based butcher Love Handle, gym No Excuses, lifestyle boutique Tye Tye, and pastry shop Baker’s 13.

Other companies who wish to offer this service can kickstart the process by working with WhatsApp’s business solution providers.

Speaking on this new feature, Stephane Kasriel, Head of FinTech at Meta, said, “This seamless and secure experience will transform how people and businesses in Singapore connect on WhatsApp.”

Sarita Singh, regional head and managing director for Southeast Asia at Stripe, added that it is useful for both buyers and sellers in the country.

“Businesses can now expand their revenue streams and access a wider customer base, while customers can make payments conveniently knowing that their payment details are secure.”

Featured image courtesy of WhatsApp.