Water gushes out of NEWater pipe leak outside *SCAPE, PUB investigating incident

On Thursday (11 April), a pipe leak outside *SCAPE near Orchard Road resulted in water spewing several metres high.

The leak happened at a construction site where upgrading works for *SCAPE were taking place.

Addressing the incident, PUB, Singapore’s National Water Agency said investigations are ongoing.

Footage showing massive amounts of water gushing out from a pipe leak outside *SCAPE was shared on several Facebook pages.

There was so much water and such high pressure that the geyser appeared to reach at least two or three storeys high.

In the video, a huge geyser spews out from behind a set of boards, indicating that the area is a construction site.

The words on the board and the surrounding road signs indicate this was at *SCAPE near Orchard Road.

While traffic could still proceed unimpeded, several onlookers had stopped to stare at the unusual sight.

The recording sparked numerous jokes online, such as how Thailand’s Songkran, which begins on Saturday (13 April), has come to Singapore.

Songkran is most famous for its water fights, hence the connection.

PUB investigating incident

Speaking to MS News, PUB said it received an alert about a pipe leak at a construction site along 2 Orchard Link at 2.15pm on 11 April.

The agency confirmed that the leak occurred on a NEWater pipeline.

“We immediately deployed our service crew and the leak has been isolated,” PUB said. “Repair works are ongoing. PUB is investigating the cause of the leak.”

The Straits Times (ST) reported that the construction site forms part of renovation works for *SCAPE, which is set to be completed this year.

A spokesperson for *SCAPE told MS News confirmed the renovation works, stating that the venue is undergoing a brand and placemaking refresh.

They added that the pipeline leak took place at 2pm and was isolated at about 2.30pm.

“Operations at *SCAPE and traffic in the area were not affected,” the spokesperson said.

