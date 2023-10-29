Ceiling Leaks Outside Don Don Donki At Orchard Central On 27 Oct, Causes ‘Ponding’ Around Area

Orchard Central Ceiling Leaks Outside Don Don Donki, Creates ‘Ponding’

On Saturday (27 Oct), a woman shopping at Don Don Donki at Orchard Central found the ceiling suddenly leaking what appeared to be sewage.

Posting to TikTok, she revealed that she could have been drenched had she gone to the self-payment counter just five minutes earlier.

You can see some workers shielding products and self-check-out counters from the ‘ponding’ using plastic bags.

Ceiling leaks outside Don Don Donki at Orchard Central on 27 Oct

The user, @iceicebaby51, shared the video on 27 Oct showing the area outside Don Don Donki seemingly raining from the ceiling.

@iceicebaby51 I was hesitating which food to buy. If I went to self payment counter just 5 mins earlier, I could have been drenched with these thirty and smelly water…. #orchardcentral ♬ original sound – iceicebaby – iceicebaby

The leakage appeared to affect the self-check-out counters outside Don Don Donki at Orchard Central.

Some workers used plastic bags to shield the self-checkout counters from the dripping water.

The leakage led to some ‘ponding’ around the area, which many people had to sidestep from.

There were also fences to prevent customers from stepping on the affected areas.

The OP captioned, “I was hesitating which food to buy. If I went to the self payment counter just five mins earlier, I could have been drenched with these dirty and smelly water…”

Place apparently reopened at around 4.30pm

A witness shared with 8world News that she’d passed by the area around 12pm on Saturday and found “brown and smelly sewage” leaking from the ceiling.

According to the article, staff reopened the area at around 4.30pm that day.

The reason for the leakage appears unclear as of the time of writing.

MS News has reached out to Orchard Central’s management and will update the article if they reply.

In Aug 2022, a ceiling leakage at NEX caused some shops to stop operating temporarily.

