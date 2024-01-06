Plane Door Falls Off During US Domestic Flight, Airline Apologises & Grounds Aircraft

Alaska Airlines Plane Door Falls Off In Mid-Air, Flight Returns To Airport Safely With No Injuries

Those who have a fear of flying might not want to read this article.

That’s because if you’re already nervous about putting your life in the hands of a machine thousands of metres up in the air, you won’t want to know that a plane door could fall off in mid-air.

Unfortunately, this is exactly what happened to a domestic flight in the United States (US).

The airline has apologised and grounded all their aircraft of the same model.

Alaska Airlines plane experiences ‘incident’

In a post on X (previously known as Twitter) on Saturday (6 Jan) — 5 Jan local time — Alaska Airlines informed the public that there had been an “incident” involving AS1282.

The flight is a short one that takes passengers from Portland, in the US state of Oregon, to Ontario in California, according to FlightRadar24. It usually takes less than two hours.

About an hour later, Alaska Airlines updated that AS1282 had experienced the “incident” soon after departure.

Thankfully, the plane landed back in Portland safely, with 171 passengers and six crew members on board.

Plane door falls off 20 minutes after take-off

While the airline was vague about the incident, a passenger on board the flight revealed the horrifying details on TikTok.

She said about 20 minutes after take-off, a part of the plane flew off.

The video she posted showed a gaping hole in the plane wall, with two passengers sitting behind it remarkably calmly.

A close-up left no doubt that the plane was in mid-air as the clear night sky and stars could be seen through the hole. The wind was blowing through, ruffling through the hair of the passengers.

Oxygen masks had also been deployed, with passengers holding them to their faces.

In another TikTok video, a passenger said the “wall” of the plane flew off while the plane was in the air.

According to FlightRadar24, the part that fell off was actually a rear mid-cabin exit door.

The plane, which is a Boeing 737 MAX 9, has an exit door after the wings but before the rear exit door.

The rear mid-cabin exit door isn’t activated on Alaska Airlines aircraft and is supposed to be permanently “plugged”.

However, this obviously wasn’t the case with the plane used on AS1282.

Plane makes emergency landing after door falls off

Anyway, the plane turned around and flew back to Portland for an emergency landing, said the first passenger.

According to FlightRadar24, the plane landed about an hour after take-off after circling back.

After safely landing, she said everybody on the plane was “okay”.

Thankfully, there was nobody seated next to the section that fell off, she added.

Passenger says it was ‘scary as hell’

Mr Kyle Rinker, another passenger on the plane, said on X that it was “scary as hell” as he was right across from the hole.

When asked whether anything was sucked out of the hole, he said some items belonging to passengers in the two or three rows around it were lost to the void.

However, a passenger told CBS News that the shirt of a child sitting in that row was sucked out of the plane. His mother reportedly had to hold on to him to make sure the child didn’t get sucked out too.

Mr Rinker confirmed that nobody was seated right next to the hole, though. He said two people who were supposed to have sat there missed the plane — a blessing in disguise.

Plane was just 2 months old

Concerningly, the plane was just over two months old, according to FlightRadar24.

It was delivered to Alaska Airlines from Boeing on 31 Oct 2023 and entered commercial service on 11 Nov 2023.

Since then, it accumulated 145 flights, including the one where the door fell off.

AS1282 was its third flight of the day and second take-off, having flown from San Diego to New York overnight and then on to Portland earlier that day.

Airline apologises & grounds planes

Later on Saturday (6 Jan), Alaska Airlines Chief Executive Officer (CEO) Ben Minicucci said in a statement on X that they would be grounding their entire fleet of Boeing 737 MAX 9 aircraft following the incident.

That amounts to 65 planes, he added. They’ll be returned to service only after being fully inspected.

He also apologised to the passengers on the flight and thanked the crew and ground teams for their response.

About eight hours later, the airline said that inspections on more than a quarter of the grounded plane were complete.

“No concerning findings” were made, so they will return to service, they added.

US authorities ground Boeing 737 MAX 9 planes

However, the incident has already created ripples across the aviation industry.

The US Federal Aviation Administration (FAA), which regulates civil aviation in the country, has ordered the grounding of Boeing 737 MAX 9 operated by US airlines or in US territory.

The temporary grounding, which affects about 171 planes across the world, will require operators to inspect their planes before they can return to the skies.

Hopefully, such an incident will not happen again.

