US Flight Turns Back After Passenger Has Diarrhoea All Over Plane Aisle, Biohazard Issue Reported

US Airline Flight Turns Back Due To Passenger Having Severe Diarrhoea All Over Plane Aisle

Planes sometimes have to turn back for various reasons, especially if the people on board could potentially be in some kind of danger.

Recently, a United States (US) airline flight en route to Barcelona, Spain had to turn back and make an emergency landing due to a passenger suffering severe diarrhoea.

It allegedly spilt down the aisle of the aircraft, forcing the pilot to turn the plane around and report it as a “biohazard issue”.

The flight was only able to take off and land at its destination eight hours after its original arrival time following a thorough cleaning process.

US airline flight forced to return after passenger has diarrhoea

According to aircraft tracker site Flightradar24, Delta Air Lines Flight DL194 was two hours into its trip from Atlanta, Georgia to Barcelona on Friday (1 Sep) when it had to turn back.

X user @thenewarea51 took to the social media platform on Monday (4 Sep) to reveal further details about the sudden diversion.

They posted an audio transmission between air traffic control and the plane’s pilots, which came from LiveATC.com.

In the recording, a pilot can be heard saying, “This is a biohazard issue. We’ve had a passenger who’s had diarrhoea all the way through the aeroplane, so they want us to come back to Atlanta.”

The OP also posted a picture of what they claimed was the flight’s progress strip. It showed the aircraft making a sharp U-turn midway through the trip.

Flightradar24 additionally revealed that Flight DL194 did not manage to land in Barcelona until 5.10pm the day after, eight hours later than its scheduled arrival date.

Passengers on flight describe experience in graphic terms

Passengers on board the flight took to the comments section of the OP’s post to describe the harrowing experience.

“It was dribbled down the aisle, smelled horrible,” one user said.

They added that the cabin crew used vanilla-scented disinfectant, which only made the stench worse.

Emergency medical personnel later transported the affected passenger off the plane.

The plane was also reportedly cleaner than the first time it departed, with the smell being gone as well.

Another netizen said that he was on the flight with his wife, describing it as a “mess.”

“The ground crew ripped out the carpet and new [ones] in,” he said. “Considering the circumstances, the ground crew did a great job, along [with] the attendants and the pilots.”

A TikToker posted a video of the aftermath, showing the aisle of the aircraft covered in towels. It also appears to be soiled in some spots.

“Things were not okay,” she said. “I was on the plane, it was traumatic.”

Airline says diversion was due to “medical issue”

Insider reported that the flight had delayed its departure by two hours. Unfortunately, the incident extended its delay even further.

Thankfully, it was able to proceed with the rest of its subsequent flights with no issue whatsoever, according to data from Flightradar24.

Speaking to Insider, Delta said that a “medical issue” on board caused the plane to return to Atlanta to undergo a cleaning process.

They did not confirm what the issue was.

“Our teams worked as quickly and safely as possible to thoroughly clean the aeroplane and get our customers to their final destination,” they said.

“We sincerely apologize to our customers for the delay and inconvenience to their travel plans.”

