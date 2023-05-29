Customer Bites Into Plastic Shard In Genki Sushi Dish, Restaurant Apologises & Offers 10% Discount

Follow us on Telegram for the latest updates: https://t.me/mustsharenews

Plastic Shard From Packaging Found In Tuna Salad Sushi At Genki Sushi

When dining out, checking for any abnormalities in your food before consuming it is always advisable.

One customer recently learnt this the hard way when she bit into a plastic shard while eating a tuna salad sushi at Genki Sushi.

Disappointed by the discovery, her partner recorded the incident and took to TikTok to share about the issue.

Genki Sushi has been alerted, and they offered a 10% discount off the total bill as compensation.

Plastic shard in tuna salad inari cuts customer on inner cheek

The OP told MS News that they were dining at the Bugis+ outlet last Thursday (25 May), where they ordered tuna salad inari, a type of sushi wrapped in tofu skin.

She shared in the comments that she started filming the incident as her partner’s face changed after biting into the dish.

As her partner has “bad luck with fish bones”, she started filming the video as a joke.

But to their horror, the object her partner bit into was not a fish bone, but a rather large plastic shard.

Describing the shard as “a huge piece of hard plastic” in the caption, the OP revealed that it even cut her partner on her inner cheek.

Manager allegedly seemed unconcerned

The manager of the outlet confirmed that the plastic shard came from the packaging of the tofu skin.

They said staff preparing the inari sushi likely forgot to remove the packaging properly due to a large number of orders.

However, the OP took issue with the way the staff responded, as it gave the impression that “they could not be bothered”.

“I was stunned and didn’t know how to react. We also shared with her that the plastic piece grazed my partner’s inner cheek and left a cut.

“In her words, there was nothing she could do but replace the sushi item,” she said.

After the incident, their appetites were affected, so they promptly left.

Genki Sushi apologises for incident, says food safety is priority

The OP noted Genki Sushi offered the couple 10% off their bill as an apology for the incident. However, they decided to call her on Monday (29 May) morning to let her know they were looking into the incident and would get back soon.

“There was also some form of reimbursement mentioned,” she said. However, she stressed that reimbursement wasn’t her main concern.

“The reimbursement doesn’t matter to us. It is more of the food safety standards,” she told MS News.

MS News has reached out to the sushi chain for comment. However, it can be noted that they also left a comment on the video offering “sincere apologies”.

They also reassured her that food safety and quality “has always been [their] top priority”.

Have news you must share? Get in touch with us via email at news@mustsharenews.com.

Featured image adapted from @theoriginalclaris on TikTok.