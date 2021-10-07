Genki Sushi HK Customer Learns Consequences Of Sharing QR Order Code Online

Foodies love to share their experience eating sumptuous dishes. However, there are consequences for unknowingly sharing too much information online.

On Saturday (2 Oct), a Hong Kong netizen shared his dining experience at Genki Sushi on Facebook, according to The Standard.

Source

The photo had an image of his QR order code, which cheeky netizens used to order over 100 dishes amounting to S$1,766.25 (HK$10,128).

Moral of the story: Be careful about what you share on social media.

Hong Kong Genki Sushi customer posts QR order code online

The story begins with a customer dining at a Genki Sushi outlet in Hong Kong on Saturday (2 Oct).

As he enjoyed the lavish dishes, he shared a photo to commemorate the trip on the “Hong Kong Sushi Sashimi Concern Group” on Facebook. His caption read, “Dining at Genki Sushi again today,”.

Source

Unfortunately, the photo included a view of the QR code used to order the food.

Netizens prank Genki Sushi customer

Shortly after the post was published online, some cheeky netizens used the QR code to buy sushi dishes.

Within 9 minutes, the entire bill included more than 100 dishes, which amounted to an astounding S$1,766.25 (HK$10,128). Following that, some dishes were immediately sold out in their online system.

Source

Some netizens chose expensive dishes like 21 bowls of eel rice priced at HK$78 each. Others opted for some desserts, sashimi, and fatty tuna, which contributed to the bill’s exorbitant amount.

The incident prompted the man to delete his post, quit the Facebook group, and delete his account. But netizens believe that the original photo with the QR code is still being shared on the internet.

A Genki Sushi spokesperson confirmed the man was not charged for the items ordered by online pranksters.

Beware of what you share

There’s no harm in flaunting our delicious meals on the internet. But remember to beware of what you share.

Don’t share QR codes and confidential financial information on social media. Otherwise, you might fall prey to pranksters and netizens with negative intent.

It was definitely a lesson to learn for the netizen, who thankfully didn’t have to foot the bill incurred by the pranksters.

Featured image adapted from Dimsum Daily and Google Maps.