Woman Chases Man At Plaza Singapura For Allegedly Recording Her Without Consent, Files Police Report

Man Allegedly Records Woman Without Consent At Spotlight Plaza Singapura

One can only imagine the disgust one feels when they find themselves the unwilling subject of photos and videos taken by a complete stranger.

A woman in Singapore allegedly found herself in such a situation when she was going about her business recently at Plaza Singapura.

She decided to take matters into her own hands by chasing down the alleged perpetrator, eventually cornering him in the carpark with the help of an off-duty police officer.

The woman has since decided to pursue the incident, lodging a police report for harassment.

Alleged suspect deletes footage after woman follows him at Plaza Singapura carpark

In a now-deleted video that spans nearly three minutes, the OP, local actress Shu Yi Ching, can be seen chasing after a middle-aged man in the carpark at Plaza Singapura.

She is heard accusing the man of taking a video of her without consent and demanding that he deletes the footage.

The man does not deny the accusations but seemingly proceeds to delete the incriminating footage, albeit in a dismissive fashion.

He then apologises before showing Shu Yi his blank phone screen, presumably as proof that he deleted the footage.

However, she remains unsatisfied, saying that “sorry doesn’t cut it”.

She proceeds to follow the man while filming the entire process, much to the man’s disapproval.

Shu Yi, who is having none of it, points out that she should be allowed to film him in the same way that he had allegedly filmed her earlier.

She also asks why the man took videos of her. However, she is unable to get an answer from him apart from repeated apologies.

Off-duty police officer steps in & assists woman

At one point, the man walks into the stairwell connected to the carpark and pleads with Shu Yi to leave him alone.

Seeing that she has no intention of doing that, the man starts running as soon as he exits the stairwell and into the carpark.

As they reach the fourth floor, they are approached by a man who identifies as a police officer.

The supposed officer then ushers the man to a corner before instructing Shu Yi to call 999.

Not the first time woman encountered such an incident

In a follow-up video on Sunday (20 Aug), Shu Yi shared that she was walking around in Spotlight when she saw the man walking up to her with his phone held upright in her direction.

Claiming it was not the first time she had encountered such incidents, a bawling Shu Yi shared that she never confronted the perpetrators before.

Determined “not to let this guy go”, Shu Yi decided to give chase and soon found herself in the carpark.

After she caught up with him, the man claimed that he had taken a photo of her, not a video.

She also thanked the off-duty officer for stepping in and assisting with the situation.

According to Shu Yi, however, the police officers who arrived at the scene told her that they were unable to arrest the man as he had deleted the photos on his phone.

They also pointed out that Shu Yi had not caught him taking “obscene” photos of her.

Nonetheless, the police officers apparently confiscated the man’s phone. They will be conducting an “analysis” to find out more about the deleted photos.

Woman takes down video after alleged perpetrator’s family reached out

In yet another follow-up post in the wee hours of Wednesday (23 Aug), Shu Yi shared that an investigating officer had reached out to her regarding the case.

She also said that she intends on pursuing the case along the lines of harassment.

Additionally, Shu Yi shared that she decided to delete her initial video after the alleged perpetrator’s family contacted her.

The family was apparently “not aware of his behaviour” and is treating the matter seriously. They are also aware of the harm that the incident has caused Shu Yi.

MS News has reached out to Shu Yi and will update this article when she gets back.

Our hearts go out to her for the ordeal she had to endure and commend her bravery in bringing the alleged suspect to task.

