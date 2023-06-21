PLQ Eatery’s Pride Flag Removed Again, Owner Says She Still Accepts Thieves For Who They Are

Follow us on Telegram for the latest updates: https://t.me/mustsharenews

PLQ Mall Eatery’s Pride Flag Stolen, Perpetrator Apparently Threw It Away

As society progresses, Singaporeans are becoming more accepting towards the LGBTQ+ community.

Local eatery SMOL, for example, has been openly showing their support for the community by putting up Pride flags at their stores.

Unfortunately, this has caused them to receive hate-driven crimes by those who disapprove of their beliefs.

Recently, a couple allegedly stole a Pride flag that was hanging in front of the store and tried to dispose of it.

This is not the brand’s first encounter with hate-driven crimes relating to Pride flags.

Back in 2021, they were also subjected to violence by a homophobic individual at their Lau Pa Sat outlet.

Couple steals Pride flag from PLQ Mall eatery

The owner of SMOL took to TikTok to share that the Pride flag hanging in their PLQ Mall outlet was stolen before its opening hours.

A clip from the store’s closed-circuit television (CCTV) camera shows the perpetrator forcibly removing the flag from its place.

They had to do so with brute force as the owner had earlier secured the flag with four clips.

Speaking to MS News, SMOL shared that the thieves originally tried but failed to remove the flag with one hand.

They later put their bags down and used both hands to yank the flag off the counter.

Despite falling victim to such an infuriating crime, the owner chose to respond to the situation with love and positivity.

Highlighting that Pride Month is about respecting differences, she added that the store still accepts the thieves for who they are.

Thieves apparently rolled up flag & tried to throw it away

In the caption of their video, SMOL shared that they have viewed more CCTV footage to identify the perpetrators.

However, they refrained from posting the video to avoid doxing them.

The eatery told MS News that the incident occurred at 5am on Sunday (18 June).

A middle-aged couple was apparently behind the crime.

They tried to search for a dustbin to dispose of the flag after removing it. It is unclear if they eventually did so as they soon left the camera’s field of view.

The store has since lodged a report against the couple.

When asked if they will continue to display their Pride flag in light of the two incidents, SMOL declared,

Yes, despite the pain this incident has caused us. We continue to stand with the LGBTQ+ community by not standing down.

“We have realised it is impossible to completely deter anyone from vandalising our property, but may explore other solutions,” they added.

Netizens praise store for responding to hate with positivity

In the comments section of their video, netizens expressed their anger at the lengths some would go to just to show disapproval towards the community.

Others suggested innovative ways to prevent future crimes, such as painting the walls to make the flag a permanent feature.

However, as the store pointed out, there’s no guarantee that non-supporters will not turn to other more extreme ways to express their objection.

A few TikTok users also commended the owner for handling the matter with love instead than returning the hate.

Indeed, the best revenge is served through kindness.

Kudos to the store for keeping to their values and handling the situation in a positive manner.

While it is all right to have differing views, we hope the perpetrators will learn to respect other beliefs and express their thoughts in a more mature manner.

Featured image adapted from @hungryforsmol on TikTok.