PM Lee Thanks Madam Halimah At Farewell Ceremony, Says She Fulfilled Promise To Be President For Everyone

PM Lee Thanks Madam Halimah For Leadership During Covid-19 & Advocating For Gender Equality

On Wednesday (13 Sep), Singapore Prime Minister (PM) Lee Hsien Loong thanked outgoing president Madam Halimah Yacob for fulfilling her promise to be a “President for everyone.”

Speaking at her farewell ceremony in the Istana, he highlighted her contributions during her tenure.

He also expressed his appreciation for her husband, Mr Mohamed Abdullah Alhabshee, in supporting her during her presidency.

PM Lee thanks Madam Halimah for role during Covid-19 pandemic

PM Lee started his speech by acknowledging Madam Halimah as a “powerful symbol of unity” for all Singaporeans.

This was due to how she performed her duties and led Singaporeans as their President.

“Throughout your tenure, you showed the way with grounded leadership, and a warm heart for the people,” he said.

Your ability to empathise and resonate with Singaporeans from all walks of life has brought our nation closer together, and reminded us that we all have a role to play to make Singapore a better home.

While the Covid-19 pandemic was ongoing, Madam Halimah stepped forward and was among the first to take the vaccine and lead by example.

During the period when everyone had to keep a safe distance, she engaged citizens virtually.

She promptly visited frontline workers on the ground and later hosted them at the Istana, thanking them and recognising their sacrifices.

“Your presence and concern lifted spirits, and made all the difference,” he said.

Seeing our President with us gave everyone hope, showed that every contribution was appreciated, and inspired us to soldier on despite the difficulties and personal sacrifices.

Acknowledges Madam Halimah’s advocacy for causes

PM Lee also deemed Madam Halimah an inspiration to all Singaporeans.

Coming from a minority community and a humble family background, she was eventually able to occupy the highest office in the country.

“You showed that our meritocratic system works: that every Singaporean can achieve his or her aspirations,” PM Lee said.

As President, Madam Halimah worked hard to strengthen “mutual understanding, trust and respect across diverse community groups”.

She advocated for various causes, one of which included gender equality.

Every year, Madam Halimah would induct women with outstanding contributions into the Singapore Women’s Hall of Fame.

Acting as Patron of the Council for Board Diversity and the Singapore Council of Women’s Organisations, she shared her personal experiences in dialogues, encouraging women.

“Your efforts challenged gender stereotypes and heightened awareness of the biases still faced by women,” PM Lee stated.

Championed rights for people with disabilites

Another cause Madam Halimah championed was individuals with disabilities.

Under the President’s Challenge Enabling Employment Pledge, she called for more inclusive and accessible workspaces and employment policies, frequently visiting social welfare agencies.

PM Lee further mentioned the attention she paid towards mental health issues, especially among youth.

Madam Halimah launched the Supporting Youth in Community programme to provide youths with psychosocial support.

“This programme has helped many young people to overcome their mental struggles and emerge from dark moments in their lives,” PM Lee acknowledged.

Madam Halimah also looked out for workers’ interests, especially lower-wage ones.

She began the Empowering for Life Fund to support skills upgrading and employment assistance to vulnerable individuals.

In 2022, she focused the President’s Challenge on “Supporting Lower-income Families” to help the group hit hardest by the Covid-19 pandemic. The event that year raised a record-setting S$17.3 million.

“All these efforts made us more conscious of our less privileged brethren, and ameliorated their plight,” PM Lee said.

Madam Halimah’s vital role as custodian of reserves

In his speech, PM Lee additionally took note of Madam Halimah’s custodial role in holding the second key to our nation’s reserves.

During the pandemic, the Government had to seek her approval repeatedly to draw upon them.

Alongside the Council of Presidential Advisors, Madam Halimah worked closely with the Government to understand the escalating situation.

She also had to assess the Government’s proposed responses and requests, ensuring their necessity and justification.

Her participation was active, “rigorous but not antagonistic”, and done in a thorough process.

Madam Halimah eventually approved drawing up to S$69 billion from the reserves during that period of three years.

Ultimately, the Government used only S$40 billion, but it still became the largest amount they had drawn since the creation of the second key system.

Her approval also enabled the Government’s tackling of the crisis to be swift and confident. They did not have to take on a heavy debt burden which would affect future generations. PM Lee added:

With your support, the Government was able to save lives, stabilise the economy, preserve jobs, and ensure that Singapore emerged more resilient and stronger after Covid-19.

The system of “two keys” were vital during the crisis, allowing Singapore to protect the reserves while being able to withdraw what they needed.

“I am confident this system will continue to serve us well in the years to come,” he said.

PM Lee commends Madam Halimah for international role

On an international scale, PM Lee said Madam Halimah had strengthened Singapore’s relations and friendship with many countries.

Despite the pandemic affecting many processes, she made the most of the situation. Hosting several foreign leaders in Singapore and carrying out state and official visits to other countries when travels resumed made an impact.

She was able to help conclude numerous bilateral agreements during her trips, allowing for new opportunities. In addition, she engaged overseas Singaporeans, keeping in touch with them.

“As Singapore’s top diplomat, you fulfilled all these duties with dignity and grace,” PM Lee said.

Thanks Madam Halimah’s husband for critical support

PM Lee also took care to acknowledge the “critical role” Madam Halimah’s husband, Mr Mohamed, played in supporting her throughout her tenure.

“He was constantly by your side as you carried out your official duties,” he said. “His calm and informal nature complemented well your own warmth and approachability.”

In addition, he mentioned Mr Mohamed’s passion for music, being a skilled drummer. He used his musical talent to perform at charity events, including at a community concert in Marsiling Park in 2019.

PM Lee concluded his speech by recalling that when first elected, Madam Halimah expressed that she was a “President for everyone.”

“Through your leadership and heart for the people, you have certainly fulfilled your promise,” he said.

Your efforts to expand opportunities for all have made for a more united and inclusive Singapore, where all of us belong and everyone has a part to play.

“Your commitment to improving our society and your concern for every Singaporean will continue to inspire and guide us all,” PM Lee continued.

“On behalf of the Government and people of Singapore, I thank you for your service to our nation,” he said.

