Police Arrest 75 Men On Suspicion Of Being Gangsters In Singapore

Recent brawls around Singapore hotspots are making the news, and they seem to be a growing public safety concern, with police

A fight in Clarke Quay on Saturday (19 Dec) left 2 innocent parties with injuries.

Police have seemingly responded by arresting 75 suspected gang members across Singapore, they said on Wednesday (30 Dec), according to Channel NewsAsia (CNA).

They went to hotspots such as F&B outlets and malls to seek out these gang members, without elaborating on how they found them.

Police will continue to suppress gang activities that threaten the public and their safety.

Police arrest 75 suspected gangsters in week-long operation

The operation lasted a week and ended yesterday (30 Dec).

Officers from the following took part in the operation:

Criminal Investigation Department

Central Police Division

Clementi Police Division

Tanglin Police Division

Ang Mo Kio Police Division

Bedok Police Division

Woodlands Police Division

Certainly seems like this is a priority for police at the moment.

The arrested people, all men, are aged between 16 to 54.

More operations are expected in the coming days and weeks, as police aim to “take action against gang activities that threaten public safety”.

This may be a reference to the number of alleged gang fights occurring lately in public areas.

Avoid gang activities

You can be punished with an up to $5,000 fine and/or jailed up to 3 years just by being affiliated with a secret society.

Police may also be able to detain gang members without trial through the Criminal Law (Temporary Provisions) Act, CNA reports.

So really, being a gang member isn’t worth the trouble you’ll find yourself in later.

Kudos to the police for stepping up proactively to prevent more public gang activities from occurring.

If you spot any gang activities occurring, you should avoid them and report the people involved to the police.

