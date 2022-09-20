29-Year-Old S’pore Police Officer Allegedly Left Parting Note Assuring Loved Ones They Did Enough

Police Officer Apologises In Note Left Behind For Loved Ones

Yesterday (19 Sep), a police officer fired two gunshots into the air before shooting himself in the right temple outside Marina Bay Sands (MBS).

The incident shocked many, sparking an outpouring of sympathy from the public. A parting note that he allegedly wrote before the incident is now circulating on social media.

In the note, he apologised to his loved ones, assuring them that they had done all they could for him.

Police officer leaves note for loved ones

A netizen shared a screenshot of the note to a Facebook group on Monday (19 Sep).

“If you are reading this, I have ended my life,” the officer allegedly wrote at the start of the note. He said he made the decision to take his own life after being unable to find a reason to continue living.

He also mentioned that this was not his first time contemplating suicide.

“I would say I’ve thought about death multiple times,” he said.

But somehow, I always found some reason, or some motivation to continue with the struggle that is life, the fantasy that somehow things will get better.

Unfortunately, this time, he could no longer find the “strength in [him] to go on any further”.

He additionally apologised to his loved ones, assuring them that they had done all they could for him.

“I am sorry to the ones whom my death affects,” he said.

Please don’t be silly and think you could have done more. You have already been so much.

Look out for loved ones & help them get help

For many of us, coping with our mental health is a long and difficult struggle. We all need a helping hand to assist us with our welfare and remind us we are not alone.

Fortunately, there are a variety of resources available for these situations.

If you or anyone you know needs someone to speak to about their mental health, don’t hesitate to contact the following hotlines:

National Care Hotline: 1800-202-6868 (8am to 8pm)

Institute for Mental Health’s Mental Health Helpline (24 hours): 63892222

Samaritans of Singapore (24 hours): 1800-221-4444/1767

MS News offers our condolences to the loved ones of the deceased. May he rest in peace.

