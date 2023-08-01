S’pore Police Officer Manages 60 Push-Ups In 35 Seconds, Explains Proper Way Of Doing Exercise

Singaporean Police Officer Goes Viral For Doing 60 Push-Ups In 35 Seconds

Staying in shape and maintaining our fitness, while featuring on our New Years’ resolutions, can be notoriously difficult to achieve.

That said, some in our community are more than capable of doing so, setting a standard for the rest of us.

Recently, a police officer in Singapore went viral for hitting 60 push-ups in 35 seconds.

He explained the proper manner of carrying out the exercise in a follow-up video.

Singaporean police officer does 60 push-ups in 35 seconds

Benjamin Cheah aka @drbenhattan on TikTok shared a video whereby he managed to pull off 60 push-ups in 35 seconds.

In the 46-second clip, he did the push-ups on a machine used for the Individual Physical Proficiency Test (IPPT).

Keeping his form intact, Cheah rapidly executed the push-ups, eventually hitting 60 in 35 seconds according to the reader.

He explained in the caption that he wanted to hit the maximum score on the machine.

The video has since become viral, with many praising his stamina.

A few netizens also commended him for the impeccable form he maintained throughout the exercise.

Explains proper way of carrying out exercise

However, not all of the comments appreciated Cheah’s effort in achieving his goal.

Some claimed that his form was too poor, and the machine had inaccurately registered the push-ups.

In response, Cheah has posted a follow-up video, clarifying that the machine would be able to detect a proper push-up far better than ordinary individuals.

“Any compromise in form will result in ‘no count’ by the machine,” he said. “Personnels who ever tried it can attest to it.”

He also shared a side-by-side comparison of three different types of push-ups.

The first was a proper one following the Ministry of Defence’s (MINDEF) standards, with the second being a push-up attempted by someone who had achieved a world record.

The final clip was of his own video, slowed down to show each movement.

60 push-ups in 35 seconds achievable for others

He went on to note that to achieve a proper push-up, one would have to lower their chest down to a fist’s length away from the ground.

While coming up, they would have to straighten their elbows, and maintain a straight back throughout the exercise.

Acknowledging the disbelief in his comment section, Cheah said it was entirely possible to pull off what he had done.

“For our fellow servicemen who face troubles with push-ups, I assure you that you can do it too with enough practice,” he said. “If I can do it, so can you.”

MS News has reached out to Cheah for more information and will update the story when he replies.

Have news you must share? Get in touch with us via email at news@mustsharenews.com.

Featured image adapted from @drbenhattan on TikTok.