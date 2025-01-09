Woman in China pregnant with 9 foetuses reduces 7 for safety but loses the remaining 2

Woman pregnant with 9 babies loses remaining 2 after reducing 7

In November last year, a 25-year-old woman from Nanchang, China was shocked to discover she was pregnant with nine foetuses after receiving an ovulation-stimulating injection due to difficulty conceiving.

However, doctors advised the woman, Ms Hou, to reduce the number of embryos to ensure the health and wellbeing of both herself and the babies.

After consulting with her family, she opted to proceed with the procedure, undergoing two surgeries to reduce the number of foetuses from nine to two.

Last 2 foetuses do not survive

Sadly, on Tuesday (7 Jan), Ms Hou’s husband, Mr Hu, told reporters that the remaining two foetuses did not survive.

He explained that an examination revealed his wife’s cervix had shortened, and the amniotic sac of one foetus had ruptured and become infected.

Doctors warned that the other foetus was also at risk of infection, and failure to remove both could severely threaten Ms Hou’s safety.

Ms Hou is currently hospitalised, and doctors are consulting with each other to determine the best course of action.

They plan to remove the remaining foetuses from her womb.

Saving woman’s life is top priority

While Mr Hu is heartbroken that the foetuses could not be saved, he emphasised that the top priority is to save Ms Hou’s life.

Without the procedure, her uterus might need to be removed entirely, which would prevent her from having children in the future.

According to The Epoch Times, the couple has already spent nearly 70,000 yuan (S$13,100) on the two foetal reduction surgeries and hospitalisation costs.

Now, having lost his children and with his wife’s life at risk, Mr Hu has sought legal advice.

He believes the hospital did not fully explain the risks associated with multiple pregnancies following ovulation stimulation and is considering legal action.

