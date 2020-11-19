Pulau Ubin Saw Flooded Tracks Reportedly Caused By Spring Tides On 15 Nov

Pulau Ubin off mainland Singapore is a popular spot for cyclists seeking an outdoor adventure away from the lively buzz of the urban city.

Last Sunday, however, some cyclists at Pulau Ubin reportedly found themselves paddling through flooded tracks, in addition to the usual dirt and mud.

Pictures of the routes flooded with muddy waters were shared on social media over the next few days.

Cyclist traverse through flooded Pulau Ubin tracks

According to a Facebook user, tides measuring 3.3 metres were seen at Pulau Ubin on Sunday (15 Nov) at around 11am.

The pictures appear to have been taken on a bridge along Jalan Jelutong. Here’s a more accurate location:

The vicinity around Ah Ma Drink Stall – rumoured to be the first kampung structure on the island in the past 20 years – seems to have been affected by the flood too.

However, the flood wasn’t a one-day occurrence. Other netizens also uploaded similar pictures of flooded tracks later in the week, as recently as Tuesday (17 Nov).

Apparently caused by spring tides

The high tides were allegedly caused by a natural phenomenon called Spring Tides, which occurs when the moon is closest to the Earth during its orbit – when it’s new or full – and the Sun, the Moon, and the Earth are aligned.

When this alignment occurs, the collective gravitational pull of both the moon and sun on Earth’s waters will cause higher tides to form.

MS News has reached out to NEA to find out how long the flood’s expected to last.

In any case, best prepare yourself for flooded tracks if you happen to be planning a trip to Pulau Ubin anytime soon.

Throwback to old kampung days

Though flooded tracks could prove to be a lot more of a challenge to travel through, it is also a lot more fun too, reminding some of us of old kampung days when the sewage system isn’t at its best.

If you know someone who plans on visiting Pulau Ubin for a ride soon, tag them in the comments so they won’t be surprised to see flooded roads during their trips.

