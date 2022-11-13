Punggol Neighbourhood Carparks & Amenities Defaced With Red Paint, 4 Teenagers Arrested

4 Teenagers Arrested After Punggol Carparks Were Defaced With Red Paint

Residents of Block 325 Sumang Walk in Punggol were shocked when they woke up this morning to find that several multi-storey carparks had been defaced with red paint.

The paint covered various walls, and the perpetrators scribbled several obscenities as well as other forms of vandalism around the neighbourhood.

The culprits also defaced a motorbike.

Shin Min Daily News reported that four teenagers aged 13 to 14 were arrested, and police investigations are ongoing.

Walls defaced with vulgarities

According to a Shin Min Daily News reporter, there was red paint found on nearly every level of the multi-storey carpark.

One of the walls was filled with swear words, while another had its Up and Down signs defaced and rewritten in the opposite direction.

The fitness corner, as well as signs in the vicinity of the carpark, were also spray-painted.

It seemed clear that the red paint was an act of mischief and vandalism.

Police arrest 4 teenagers for vandalism

Police told Shin Min Daily News that they received a report of vandalism at 2.40am.

They arrested four teenagers, aged between 13 and 14.

Investigations are ongoing.

If convicted of mischief, one can be fined and/or imprisoned for up to two years.

Vandalism carries up to a S$2,000 fine or imprisonment of up to three years, and three to eight strokes of the cane.

However, the alleged offenders will be charged at the juvenile court if their offences are prosecuted.

Featured image adapted from Shin Min Daily News on Facebook.

