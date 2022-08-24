Python Suffocates Cat To Death In Jurong West, Leaves Its Corpse Behind

Python Squeezes Cat To Death In Jurong West But Leaves Without Consuming It

It’s not every day we get to see predators feeding on prey in the flesh, but the circle of life goes on in our urban jungle.

On Tuesday (23 Aug), a woman uploaded photos of a dead community cat in Jurong West as it breathed its last in the tight clutches of a python.

A python had suffocated the feline to death, wrapping its body around the animal to constrict it. However, it left without consuming its meal.

The post has sparked quite a bit of debate amongst netizens. While some expressed regret for not having saved the cat from its fate, others pointed out that nature was taking its course.

Python suffocates cat & abandons corpse in Jurong West

According to the post on Sayang Our Singapore’s Community Cats, a woman detailed the unique sighting with a couple of photos.

A python can be seen wrapping its body around a community cat, constricting it to death.

However, the snake left its corpse behind, not consuming it before fleeing — presumably due to human intervention.

The OP mentioned that a snake had also bitten another cat, and she was looking out for it. She urged members of the public to take action whenever they encounter similar sights by contacting ACRES.

Post sparks debate amongst netizens

The post has caused differing views to emerge amongst netizens. While some found the sight of the python constricting the cat needlessly cruel, others pointed out that it was part of nature.

Many expressed their sorrow over the cat’s demise. A few users went so far as to claim that the incident wouldn’t have happened had they been there.

Sentiment eventually grew so heated that a couple of users expressed violent tendencies towards the python.

This prompted others to take an opposing view of the incident. Users who were on the python’s side pointed out that humans should let nature run its course.

After all, snakes are animals too.

Snakes also need to eat, and intervening during such circumstances deprives them of sustenance. In addition, cats act as predators for other species as well, as many have pointed out.

With more than 100 comments on the post and growing by the minute, netizens haven’t yet reached a consensus on the incident. One thing was clear, though — the poor animal probably deserved better than being left for dead.

Have news you must share? Get in touch with us via email at news@mustsharenews.com.

Featured image adapted from Facebook.