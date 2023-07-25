Queenstown Library To Reportedly Close In Q1 2025, Historic Building Will Undergo Major Renovation

Queenstown Public Library To Close For Renovation In Q1 2025

Although Singapore makes an effort to conserve some historic buildings, such structures do need upkeep from time to time. The same goes for Queenstown Public Library, which has been around since 1970.

According to The Straits Times (ST), the library will be undergoing a major revamp in early 2025.

This means that the venue will close from then, possibly for a significant period of time.

Queenstown Public Library to undergo major redesign

Citing responses from the National Library Board (NLB), ST reported on Monday (24 July) that the Queenstown Library will “undergo a large-scale redesign to refresh its spaces and service offerings.”

The changes will apparently include the creation of communal spaces that will boast wellness and sustainability features.

In addition, NLB is reportedly considering setting up a drive-through book drop, if such a design is feasible.

Gazetted for conservation under the Urban Redevelopment Authority’s (URA) 2014 Master Plan, the library must retain its iconic exterior despite the revamp.

The familiar arches of the two-storey building have withstood the test of time since it first opened in 1970.

ST noted that the external features remained the same even after several changes through the years.

Alternative options to be made available

Concrete details about the renovation works aren’t available yet, so visitors will have to wait till NLB officially announces them.

However, they can look forward to a book dispenser, where they can pick up reserved materials, as well as browse and borrow books.

Those who’d like the experience of visiting an actual library can continue to do so at the nearest outlets like library@harbourfront and the Clementi Public Library.

While the NLB is determining the details, they will supposedly call a tender for construction works from Q3 2024 to Q1 2025. Thereafter, the revamp will duly commence.

If you plan on visiting the library ahead of its closure, here’s how to get there:



Queenstown Public Library

Address: 53 Margaret Drive, Singapore 149297

Opening hours: 10am – 9pm daily

Nearest MRT station: Queenstown

The exact date of the library’s closure is unclear, but you’ll have at least another year and a half or so to visit. Drop by within that time to see the historic building before it closes.

Featured image adapted from Google Maps.