Rabbit Joins California Police Station As ‘Wellness Officer’, Was Found On Road & Adopted

Rabbit Joins California Police Station, Provides Officers With Cuddles

A police officer’s job is fraught with danger and stress, and they will understandably need emotional support.

And there’s nothing better than a cuddly animal to help with that, even for macho police officers.

That’s why a rabbit has officially joined a police station in California as their “wellness officer”.

He was adopted by the station after being found on the road.

Rabbit lounges around at California police station

In a Facebook post on Thursday (6 Apr), the Yuba City Police Department in Northern California introduced their new Wellness Officer named “Percy”.

Of course, Percy is a rabbit, and “lounges” around at the police department during the day, roaming freely and wearing his own work vest.

He even has his own dwelling in the station, with toys and a litter box.

In a YouTube Short by the Evening Standard, officers can be seen feeding and playing with him.

Rabbit was found on the road

How did Percy come to join the police station, though?

On 21 Oct 2022, Officer Ashley Carson was on patrol when she found a rabbit in the middle of the road, “looking lost”.

She found him docile and friendly, so she picked him up and brought him to animal control to ensure his safety.

He was adopted after nobody claimed him

Sadly, nobody claimed the rabbit.

Since he was available, he was adopted by the department’s Police Services Analyst.

He was named “Percy” after the road he was found on, Percy Avenue.

Percy has been at the police department ever since.

Rabbit is a source of stress relief

Percy isn’t just a pet, though.

As their Wellness Officer, he’s part of the wellness programme for employees and their families, said the Yuba City Police Department.

The programme provides tools and resources to reduce stress, and Percy is arguably one major source of stress relief.

Police officers were seen cuddling and petting him in the Evening Standard video, their woes seemingly melting away.

In this way, the police department hopes to promote the importance of prioritising mental and physical health, they added.

Lieutenant Michelle Brazil told the BBC that being able to hold him and pet him allows her to step back from the situation for a minute to regroup.

This is “vital”, she maintained, adding,

We’re seeing the long-term benefits of it already, even in just a short amount of time.

A forever home that’s also meaningful

A cute rabbit in a police station is still an incongruous sight, even if he does provide much-needed comfort.

However, if he can help improve the mental health of officers, then he’s worth it indeed.

Kudos to the Yuba City Police Department for prioritising their employees’ welfare and giving a rabbit a forever home where he can do something meaningful.

