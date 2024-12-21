Grilled rabbit leg meal offered for S$25 at Western food stall in Ang Mo Kio

Ang Mo Kio stall serves grilled rabbit leg among other restaurant-grade selections

A Western food stall in Singapore has included a seldom-seen item on its menu: rabbit meat.

Though it goes for the relatively steep price of S$25 for a coffee shop, foodies might be interested in trying it as it’s rare to find the dish at such a place.

Rabbit leg sold with one side dish at Ang Mo Kio Western stall

The stall in question is Mad Charcoal, located in Orange Point Kopitiam in Block 3 Ang Mo Kio Street 62.

A menu posted by the establishment on Google shows that it serves typical Western food like chicken chop, burgers and fish, with some more restaurant-grade selections like pork ribs, beef cheek and duck leg confit.

Rabbit leg, which is listed right at the bottom, is available only as a meal that includes one side dish.

Rabbit leg added to Ang Mo Kio stall’s menu two years ago

Mad Charcoal’s head chef and owner Kelvin Low told Shin Min Daily News that he studied at Institut Paul Bocuse, a French culinary academy, after national service.

He tried rabbit leg at the academy’s cafeteria and liked it very much, so he’d always wanted to add rabbit leg to the menu of his stall.

He finally added it about two years ago.

The 42-year-old said his rabbit meat comes from legal sources. According to the Singapore Food Agency, rabbit meat can be imported to Singapore only from Hungary.

Sales not high & mostly older people order it

At the moment, rabbit leg is the least-ordered meat dish at his stall, Mr Low said.

Thus, he only replenishes stock every week or fortnight, with just eight legs brought in at a time.

While some customers do order it, they’re mostly older people, he said.

He acknowledged that rabbit meat isn’t popular in Singapore, with some people thinking that rabbits are “too cute” to eat and asking him to take it off the menu.

However, he feels that everyone should have the chance to try it and though he’s running a business, he shouldn’t listen to everything that people say.

Besides, he added, rabbit is a healthier meat option as it’s high in protein and low in fat and cholesterol.

Diners open to trying rabbit meat

One diner open to eating it was retiree Zhang Haoxin (transliterated from Mandarin), who was dining out with his family.

The 60-year-old told Shin Min Daily News that his family used to cook rabbit meat when he was a child and was surprised to see it being served at the stall.

He found the price of the dish acceptable as not many places sell it, and those that do, don’t charge that little either.

25-year-old student Lin Yongzhi (transliterated from Mandarin) said this was the first time he’d seen a stall selling rabbit meat.

He wouldn’t mind trying it the next time he’s there, he added.

