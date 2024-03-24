Drunk man smashes Raffles Place MRT platform door with fire extinguisher, fined S$3,000

Man smashes platform door of Raffles Place MRT Station with fire extinguisher

A 33-year-old man received a fine of S$3,000 after he broke into Raffles Place MRT Station past midnight and smashed a platform door with a fire extinguisher in Aug last year.

He had apparently consumed 10 cups of alcohol before the incident.

The damages amounted to almost S$3,000, which he paid in full in Dec 2023.

The man pleaded guilty to two counts of mischief on Friday (22 March).

33-year-old man broke into MRT station past midnight while drunk

According to The Straits Times (ST), the man in question is 33-year-old Tan Wee Jian.

On 23 Aug 2023, Tan went out for dinner with his colleagues after work. During the meal, he had about 10 cups of liquor, which included whiskey and sake.

By the time he reached Raffles Place MRT slightly past midnight, he was already intoxicated.

He squeezed through a gantry to gain entry into the station. At around 12.17am, he exited the gantry by prying it open with his hands.

Shin Min Daily News reported that Tan kicked some metal shutters in the area twice while he loitering there.

Smashed Raffles Place MRT station platform door with fire extinguisher

Subsequently, he forced open a casing at one of the station’s exits containing a fire extinguisher, setting off the fire alarm.

Tan then walked around the station with the fire extinguisher. In the process, he struck a glass panel of a convenience store four times and sprayed his surroundings with the fire extinguisher.

Finally, he broke into the station again and gained access to Platform D with the fire extinguisher in tow.

The prosecution told the Court that Tan swung the fire extinguisher against the platform screen door and shattered the glass, intending to cause “wrongful loss to the public”.

“The accused then continued loitering around the area before again swinging the fire extinguisher against another platform screen door. Shortly after, the station master took over custody of the fire extinguisher,” the prosecution added.

Paid restitution of almost S$3,000 on top of fine

Tan’s actions caused damages amounting to S$2,955, which he paid in full on 18 Dec 2023, noted Shin Min.

He has also been seeking help and attending Alcoholics Anonymous (AA) meetings since the incident.

Seeking a lighter sentence, Tan provided character testimonials from his employer and a male friend.

Notably, the friend claims that Tan has since turned over a new leaf and has quit drinking.

Featured image adapted from Shin Min Daily News.