Man Finds Rat Inside Bread Ordered From Delivery Platform In India, Company Delists Seller

Man In India Finds Rat Inside Package Of Bread Purchased From Delivery Platform

Delivery platforms that send their items in a timely manner often feel like a godsend. However, the speed may sometimes come at a cost.

Recently, a man in India ordered a loaf of bread from the delivery platform Blinkit.

Horrifyingly enough, he found a rat shoved inside the packaging when the item arrived.

The company has since responded by investigating the matter and delisting the seller.

Man in India finds rat inside bread

On 3 Feb, the man, Nitin Arora, took to Twitter to express his dismay over the ordeal.

He shared that on 1 Feb, he ordered a loaf of bread from Blinkit, an instant delivery service that promises to deliver essentials within minutes.

The product eventually arrived… with a rat squashed inside the packet.

Furious, Mr Nitin pointed out that he’d rather have his deliveries take hours but have no issue than have them arrive in minutes with unwanted extra ‘ingredients’.

He proceeded to contact the platform, and a customer service attendant apologised to him profusely.

“Your feedback for this specific incident has been noted and we will surely take corrective measures to improve the same,” she added.

Company delists store

Dhananjay Shashidharan, who identified himself as the head of customer support at Blinkit, later responded to the now-viral tweet.

He said that they are investigating the matter with the owner of the store where the bread came from.

In addition, Blinkit has delisted the shop from its platform.

“We have high standards for hygiene at all our stores, and with this incident, we have increased the frequency of audits at the store networks,” he added.

Rat problems occur in Singapore too

Surprise sightings of rats in unlikely places aren’t all that uncommon in Singapore either, unfortunately.

Recently, reports of rats scurrying across People’s Park Food Centre emerged.

In response, authorities visited the food court for a check.

People’s Park Food Centre Association president Chia Sai Im also addressed the issue, stating that regular stringent checks and cleaning works are conducted.

Rats have also been terrorising residents at an estate in Hougang, with things getting so bad that one woman had to buy traps out of her own pocket.

Hopefully, these incidents will serve as a reminder for those in the food industry to be more mindful of their hygiene.

