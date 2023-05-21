Diner Spots ‘Medium-Sized’ Rat Chewing Instant Noodles At Ang Mo Kio Vietnamese Stall, Eatery Apologises

Follow us on Telegram for the latest updates: https://t.me/mustsharenews

Customer Spots Rat At Vietnamese Stall In Ang Mo Kio While Dining In

UPDATE (4.49pm): The stall, Bánh Mì Saigon, has apologised for the incident and stated that they have engaged cleaning and sanitising services. You can find their full statement below.

While dining at a popular Vietnamese stall in Ang Mo Kio, a diner spotted a rat scurrying along one of the shelves on its premises.

They alerted staff to the sighting, but reportedly received no follow-up on the matter.

The customer has since confirmed that they reported the incident to the Singapore Food Agency (SFA).

The OP posted footage of the incident to TikTok, stating that it occurred on Friday (19 May) at around 8.45pm.

They had visited a “popular” banh mi stall, Bánh Mì Saigon, along Ang Mo Kio Avenue 8, selling Vietnamese snacks and condiments.

While dining in, they heard a sound coming from the plastic packaging on the shelves beside them.

To their horror, they saw a “medium-sized” rat digging through packets of instant noodles, with one already torn and bitten open.

In the video, the rat can be seen chewing while sitting on top of one of the packets once the brightness has been enhanced.

Incident reported to SFA

The OP said they informed staff of the sighting, who said they would check on the situation.

However, they allegedly failed to do so, and after 15 minutes, the OP decided to leave Bánh Mì Saigon.

Instead, they reported the incident to SFA.

The TikTok has since gone viral, with many thanking the OP for reporting it to the agency.

Yet others expressed their surprise over the incident, stating that they had also been planning to visit the stall.

Eatery apologises for incident

On Sunday (21 May), Bánh Mì Saigon apologised for the incident via Facebook.

They stated that upon discovering the rodent, staff immediately informed management and thus alerted pest control to conduct an inspection.

The shop and food preparation area has not been affected, the stall added.

“We have also engaged cleaning and sanitising services in addition to our own thorough cleaning of all our equipment and premises on the day itself,” they said.

MS News has reached out to SFA for more information on the matter. We will update the article if they reply.

