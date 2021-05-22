SMITIZEN Has A Realistic Muscle Suit That Turns You Into A Hunky Gym Buff Instantly

Achieving a perfect figure often involves countless hours in the gym. But if you don’t have the time and effort required to be a dedicated gym buff, we’ve got you covered — literally.

SMITIZEN, a company specialising in silicone products, has a realistic muscle suit that can instantly transform anyone into a hunk. The innovative product is also available on Taobao.

Source

Here’s how to make your fitness goals an instant reality with minimal effort.

Silicone muscle suit looks eerily realistic

At first glance, this man seems like a heartthrob with abs that are a feast for the eyes.

Source

However, a closer look reveals that he’s only wearing a deceptive muscular suit.

Source

With modern clothing technology, it seems all of us can get the enhanced chest muscles and perfect belly line that we’ve always dreamed of.

Source

The muscular suit also covers the back, with visible ‘wings’ and trapezius that will turn heads. The ‘skin’ even stretches as though you’re flexing your real muscles.

Source

Gone are the days when you have to hide your belly fat. Instead, you can show off your enhanced abs and impressive guns with this miracle suit.

Source

Breathable & comfortable costume feels like a second skin

A realistic muscle suit may seem like a hassle to put on, but this product’s texture and material make it less of a chore.

Source

According to their website, the interior has a honeycomb pattern, which although tight and sturdy, is also very breathable.

Source

The thicc muscles are resilient and stable so you can easily dress to impress.

Source

Plus, the interior is constructed to maintain good air circulation while reducing friction with the wearer’s actual skin.

Source

Comes in 4 different skin tones

Of course, the muscle suit won’t seem realistic if it doesn’t match the wearer’s skin tone.

The folks from SMITHIZEN have clearly thought this through and have made the suit in 4 different skin tones:

Caucasian

Natural

Tan

Dark

Source

Customers also have the option of implanting realistic chest hair.

Source

However, these could drop off due to wear and tear, so consider this possibility when making your order.

Available on SMITIZEN website & Taobao

This muscle suit is available on the SMITIZEN website for S$491.78 ($361 USD).

Source

Alternatively, they are also available at a slightly cheaper price on Taobao from S$282.24 (1380 Yuan) to S$445.86 (2180 Yuan). The rates differ depending on the size and the parts (upper body, lower body, or whole-body) covered.

Source

For more variety, you can also check out the other muscular suits available on their website or on Taobao.

Lets you have a perfect figure instantly

This realistic muscle suit offers the fastest way to build a perfect body.

Though it may not be the real thing, at least we can use it to better visualise how we’ll look with bulky muscles. Perhaps having this costume will also provide us with the motivation to keep to a regular gym routine.

Know someone who might be interested in a muscle suit? Tag them in the comments below to share this convenient product.

Have news you must share? Get in touch with us via email at hello@mustsharenews.com.

Featured image adapted from SMITIZEN and Taobao.