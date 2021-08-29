National Day Fireworks Celebrations At Redhill On 28 Aug

Fireworks are normally held around the time of National Day on 9 Aug, but due to Covid-19, plans had been moved around a little.

This culminated in a fireworks show that took place in the Redhill heartlands — except it seems some residents didn’t get the memo.

Source

Shin Min Daily News reported that the loud noises apparently shook some residents to the point where they allegedly called the police.

But the show was part of National Day celebrations and had the proper permits.

Redhill fireworks show at Jalan Rumah Tinggi

On Saturday (28 Aug), a fireworks display at Redhill took place at the rooftop of Block 37A Jalan Rumah Tinggi, where there’s a multi-storey car park.

A resident who requested they not be named told Shin Min Daily News that at around 12pm yesterday, she saw around 5 to 6 people setting up equipment and a green tent.

After half an hour, they left, leaving the green tent. But the resident would only find out what the preparations were for at 8.30pm later.

Source

The fireworks show lasted for around 5-6 minutes and was captured by several residents. Additionally, it would’ve been impossible to ignore given the loud noises emitted.

That resident told Shin Min Daily News that she snapped a picture when the fireworks started.

Resident called the police

Another resident, a Ms Cai who is 60 years old, said she’d never encountered such a display in her 26 years of living in the area.

So when she heard the loud noises, she was shooketh to the point where she called the police.

Other residents that Shin Min Daily News spoke to were taken aback by the show as it appeared impromptu.

They also weren’t sure about whether it was legal.

National Day celebration

According to Shin Min Daily News, the fireworks display was part of National Day celebrations and yes, it’s perfectly legal.

Curiously, there appears to be no information that MS News could find about the event apart from the report.

But rest assured that it was no bomb or illegal event.

Here’s a glimpse of what residents saw last night.

Source

Source

Upon the end of the display, residents emitted a loud cheer as the smoke settled.

Source

Happy National Day

National Day celebrations are rather flexible and can span the entire month of August.

We just had our National Day Parade last week too, but the spirit of celebration is still alive.

While the fireworks show might have taken some by surprise, we’re glad to see that many residents enjoyed the display in the heartlands, and it’s a truly rare sight indeed.

Featured image adapted from YouTube and YouTube.