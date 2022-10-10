M’sia Tenants Leave Rented Unit In Filthy Condition, Disinfecting Process Almost Looks Like Trauma Cleaning

2 Women Turn Rented Unit In Malaysia Filthy After Leaving Premises

When it comes to renting out rooms, horror stories for homeowners may pop up every now and then.

This was unfortunately the case for one landlord in Malaysia, who recently rented out his unit to two women.

When they vacated the premises, he was appalled to find that they had left it in a filthy state, almost like a rubbish dump.

The video of the subsequent cleaning process went viral, and many slammed the tenants for poor hygiene.

Women leave rented unit in poor state after use

On Sunday (9 Oct), a landlord in Malaysia posted footage of him cleaning his unit on Twitter.

He shared that he had rented the place to two women, whom he accused of leaving it in completely squalid conditions.

In the video, the kitchen appears to be in a truly dire state with several opened bottles and packages.

Unwashed cutlery, plastic bags, and food scraps litter the floor as well.

The tenants had even gone so far as to leave mouldy food in the refrigerator.

The bedroom is in a similar state, with clothes, shoes, and wine bottles strewn all over the floor.

Multiple trash bags burst at the seams with rubbish, and the ground features several large stains.

The toilet was unable to avoid the same fate, with cigarette butts, an overflowing rubbish bin, and detergent bottles all over the tiles.

Professional cleaners hired to clear up mess

To restore the unit to more habitable conditions, the homeowner hired professional cleaners to do all the dirty work (pun intended).

The footage shows the cleaners painstakingly disinfecting each room, removing the stains, and discarding the rubbish.

The disinfecting process was so thorough and methodical, we almost thought we were seeing trauma cleaners in action.

After an undisclosed amount of time and a massive clean-up job, the unit finally looks inhabitable once again, with gleaming floors and sparkling counters.

The video has since gone viral, with many calling the tenants out for their poor hygiene habits.

Whatever it was that caused the tenants to let the unit end up like this, we hope that they’ll treat their next home – and landlord – much better by cleaning up after themselves regularly.

