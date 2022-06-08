Resorts World Cruises Has Trips To M’sia & Indonesia From July, More Destinations To Be Added

Resorts World Cruises Will Soon Offer Trips To Batam, KL & More

With travel returning to pre-pandemic volumes, most of us are probably eager to have a relaxing vacation once again. Fortunately, there are more ways to have a leisurely vacation than just booking an overseas flight.

For instance, Resorts World Cruises will offer trips to Malaysia and Indonesia from July.

The cruises will be calling at popular locations such as Bintan, Batam, Melaka, Penang, and more.

That’s not all — the company will also be adding more destinations such as Phuket and Krabi later in the year.

Resorts World Cruises offers trips to Malaysia & Indonesia

The Straits Times (ST) reported that on Tuesday (7 Jun), the cruise company announced it would be offering more trips to key locations in Malaysia and Indonesia.

From 1 Jul, travellers will have the option to sail to Indonesia through a two-night Bintan and Batam Weekend Getaway Cruise.

This will be followed by a set of cruises to Kuala Lumpur, Malacca, and Penang on 3 Jul.

The trips to Malaysia and Indonesia will also take place on the company flagship, Genting Dream. It is currently preparing for its first voyage of a cruise to nowhere on 15 Jun under new management.

Previously, the now-defunct Dream Cruises owned Genting Dream. The company stopped operations in February after its parent company Genting Hong Kong wound up.

Resorts World Cruises then stepped in to make amends to affected customers, offering complimentary cruise credits of the equivalent value to passengers who had already paid for Dream Cruises’ cancelled trips between 2 Mar and 31 Aug this year.

More options for cruise-goers

Initially, the cruise company had planned to offer trips to Malaysia, Thailand and Indonesia at the end of September.

The increase in the number of destinations provides cruise-goers with more options, which is vital to the recovery of the industry.

ST quoted director for cruises at Singapore Tourism Board (STB) Annie Chang as saying:

“STB will continue to work closely with our regional counterparts to re-open more ports and re-invigorate the cruise industry in Southeast Asia.”

More cruises to other fan-favourite destinations such as Phuket, Krabi, and Bali will also be available in October.

To check out the destinations and book your cruise trips, you can visit the cruise company’s website here.

Plan your weekend vacations

It is fortunate to see the cruise industry slowly recover its momentum after the pandemic severely affected its operations.

With more cruise destinations, Singaporeans can now enjoy more options for vacations.

Will you be opting for a trip with Resorts World Cruises?

Featured image adapted from Resorts World Cruises.