New Resorts World Cruises To Depart From S’pore, Will Stop At Neighbouring Destinations From Sep

Resorts World Cruises To Set Sail From Singapore In Jun 2022

Back in 2021, cruises to nowhere suffered numerous stoppages in operations due to passengers contracting Covid-19 while onboard.

These misfortunes, coupled with a challenging business environment, meant that cruises such as the Dream Cruise had to cease operations on 2 Mar.

However, after months on the sidelines, cruises will be making a comeback thanks to a new company called Resorts World Cruises.

The former Dream Cruises ship will set sail on 15 Jun, with trips to neighbouring countries slated to start later in the year.

Plans to head to neighbouring countries in Sep

In a press release on Wednesday (18 May), new company Resorts World Cruises announced the upcoming global debut of its cruise ship Genting Dream on 15 Jun.

The 18-deck vessel boasts the largest space to passenger ratio, coming at 45 gross tons per passenger, making it the most spacious ship in the whole of Asia.

With an emphasis on luxury, Genting Dream will cater to a wide Asian demographic while also providing an international cruise experience.

You can expect your usual cruise offerings, from production shows, diverse food options to fun and leisure facilities like spas to relax in.

For starters, there will be three different trips departing from Singapore on Wednesdays, Fridays and Sundays, lasting between two to three nights each.

Cruise trips to neighbouring destinations like Penang, Bintan, and Phuket will start from Sep 2022 if everything goes according to plan.

Credits for passengers affected by cancellations from Mar to Aug

As part of their launch, Resorts World Cruises will also offer cruise credits for passengers impacted by World Dream’s cruise cancellations in Singapore between 2 Mar and 31 Aug 2022.

This applies to affected passengers who have yet to receive any refunds from their previous bookings.

Channel NewsAsia (CNA) reports that these credits will only be valid from 15 Jun to the end of Mar in 2023.

However, Resorts World Cruises allegedly does not have a record of how many people have claimed their refunds so far.

Therefore, if you’ve yet to claim compensation for your cancelled trip, do contact Resort World Cruises via email to arrange for a resolution.

Bookings for new trips will start from 18 May onwards.

Hop on a sea vacation

With Covid-19 measures easing, the return of cruises comes at the most opportune time.

For those who may not be able to book flights overseas, a cruise to nowhere or even nearby destinations can sufficiently satisfy our wanderlust for the time being.

So if you’re looking for ways to spend your remaining leave days this year, why not hop on a cruise with your loved ones?

Have news you must share? Get in touch with us via email at news@mustsharenews.com.

Featured image adapted from Resorts World Cruises.