S’pore restaurant allows diners to select ‘Divorce’ option under ‘Special Occasions’ when making reservations

Singapore restaurant lets diners select ‘Divorce’ option during reservation

When we make reservations at restaurants, we may sometimes be asked to indicate special occasions such as birthdays or anniversaries. One restaurant in Singapore, however, sets itself apart by including a ‘Divorce’ option under its ‘Special Occasions’ tab.

On 25 Feb, Redditor @flying-kai took to the platform to share the unique feature they came across when making an online reservation.

The post amused netizens, with several detailing hypothetical but humorous scenarios that could ensue.

‘Divorce’ option under ‘Special Occasions’ tab

In the post, the Redditor shared that they were making a reservation at Ms Maria and Mr Singh. The restaurant serves Mexican-Indian cuisine, and is helmed by acclaimed chef-restauranteur Gaggan Anand.

The user then stumbled upon the ‘Special Occasions’ feature on its system, which allowed diners to select from several options.

Among the options were typical events such as ‘Anniversary’ and ‘Birthday’. But in particular, the ‘Divorce’ option stood out to them.

The user added that they felt compelled to select ‘Divorce’, “just to see what would happen”.

Amused netizens propose scenarios that could ensue from selecting ‘Divorce’

In the comments, netizens had a field day discussing the restaurant’s amusing feature. Some even proposed scenarios that could ensue from choosing the ‘Divorce’ option.

Redditors speculated that the selection might land the diner a separate room or ‘special arrangements’ such as disposable cutlery instead of regular tableware, automatic splitting of bills and a lack of hot drinks.

Notably, one user crafted a hypothetical scenario involving a wife who thought her partner was still upset at her.

The transition from ‘wife’ to ‘ex-wife’ upon finding out their partner had indicated ‘Divorce’ in the reservation amused other Redditors.

Another netizen surmised the possibility of choosing more than one option, while detailing an elaborate scenario of a diner celebrating multiple occasions all at once.

MS News has reached out to Ms Maria and Mr Singh for comments.

