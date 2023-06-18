Divorced S’pore Man Finds Love Online, Gets Scammed Of S$110K After Sending Her ‘Investment Funds’

Follow us on Telegram for the latest updates: https://t.me/mustsharenews

Divorced Man Gets Scammed Of S$110,000 By Online ‘Girlfriend’

After a divorce, some people do not wish to give love another try, while others look forward to moving on.

For one divorced man in Singapore, it was the latter.

To his surprise, he quickly met someone who seemed as committed to making it work as he was.

She even called him her “future husband” and got him to invest in their future home.

Little did the man know that he was falling for a love scam. He would end up losing S$110,000 to this meticulous scheme.

Fell for online ‘girlfriend’ via Facebook & WhatsApp texts, never called or video chatted

According to 8world News, the man, who only wishes to be known as Mr A, shared his story on Sunday (18 June).

Mr A, 30, is a divorcee and a single dad of two boys. He met his “girlfriend” late last year via Facebook Dating, and they have been talking since.

About four months ago, he switched to texting her daily on WhatsApp instead. “I found her when I was most helpless, and she gave me the warmth I craved. She even said she would accept my two children.”

Thus, Mr A became head over heels for her via text messaging — despite having never spoken on the phone or met each other through video calls. However, he never expected his girlfriend would be a con artist.

Lured into ‘investment plan’ with sweet words & small returns

Soon after, the girlfriend sent Mr A a link to join an “investment plan” dealing with gold.

In text messages seen by 8world, the girlfriend lured Mr A by painting a picture of a false prospect. She called him her “future husband”, and reportedly told him that this investment is for them to purchase a house.

“Initially, I only invested S$500. Within a month, I had S$30,000 in the investment account. However, I was not able to fully withdraw my earnings. But, I could take out S$1,000, so I still made a small sum of S$500 from this.”

Divorced man scammed of S$110,000 in total, ‘girlfriend’ uncontactable

Over the last few days, the girlfriend convinced Mr A to take part in another investment plan of a larger scale, to which he agreed.

Mr A transferred S$100,000 to his girlfriend on Friday (16 June) and another S$10,000 on Saturday (17 June).

Unfortunately, that was the last time he was in touch with his girlfriend.

Realising he had been scammed, Mr A filed a police report on Saturday.

Describing his feelings towards this whole ordeal as “helpless and embarrassed”, he did not tell anyone in his family about what happened. He also does not know who else to turn to for help.

Mr A took the chance to share his experience as a precautionary tale. “There are many scammers online. Very few people are sincere besides one’s own parents,” said the 30-year-old divorcee.

“Do not trust online romances. These people are very patient and will persist until they have wrung you dry.”

Featured image adapted from 8world.