River Valley High School Public Message Board Has Over 660 Well Wishes

The River Valley High School (RVHS) incident that happened earlier this week was no doubt traumatic for staff and students at the school, as well as their families.

On Tuesday (20 Jul), RVHS set up a message board that lets members of the public leave words of encouragement for staff and students of the school.

Within half a day, the board saw hundreds of messages cheering the RVHS community on as well as other messages mourning the victim’s passing.

Netizens leave kind words on River Valley High School message board

At the time of writing, the message board, titled ‘Words of Encouragement for RVHS’ has over 660 messages from well-wishers.

Based on the description, the school aims to compile messages of support for students and staff using the board.

Most netizens acknowledge the trauma and hurt felt by the community and urge students and staff to stay strong during these difficult times.

Others also extend their condolences to the bereaved family as they grieve the victim’s passing.

Aware of how traumatic the incident must’ve been for the community, this netizen urges those affected to seek help should they need it.

This alumnus also left a touching message, saying they’d have loved to shield their juniors as they left the school premises.

Message board will close on 28 Jul

The message board appears to have been first shared by Minister of State for Education Gan Siow Huang via a Facebook post.

According to her, the page was set up by the school so members of the public can leave well wishes and condolences.

If you’d like to leave words of encouragement for the RVHS community, you may do so here.

Commenters, however, have to abide by these guidelines when posting:

The page will close in one week’s time on 28 Jul.

Hope messages will be a source of strength for those affected

It’s heartwarming to see so many members of the public extending words of encouragement to members of the RVHS community.

Hopefully, these hopeful messages will provide strength to staff and students of RVHS during these emotional times.

Likewise, our heartfelt condolences go out to the family and friends of the deceased. We hope those affected by the incident will receive the help they need to get them through this distressing period.

