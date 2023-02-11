Sassy Roast Pork Seller In M’sia Has Solid Dance Moves, Also Holds A Master’s Degree

Follow us on Telegram for the latest updates: https://t.me/mustsharenews

Dancing Roast Pork Seller In Malaysia Also Has A Master’s Degree

A good business owner knows how important it is to stand out from the competition.

A roast pork seller in Port Dickson, Malaysia, has managed to do just that through his bold dancing videos on TikTok.

While his videos often divide viewers, Mr Chia Heng Chok of Heng Kee Roaster Pork recently silenced naysayers with a shocking revelation.

Apparently, his talents lie beyond dancing, as he has a postgraduate qualification from a university in the United Kingdom (UK).

Famous roast pork seller has a Master’s Degree

In a Facebook post on 2 Feb, Mr Chia shared that he graduated from the University of Northumbria in 2015.

In a heartfelt caption written in Chinese, Mr Chia reflected on his time overseas, saying that the experience changed him for the better.

He encouraged others to be true to themselves and urged parents to expose their children to new challenges.

According to the certificate attached to the post, he studied Business with Marketing Management.

As if the degree isn’t impressive enough, Mr Chia was also awarded a Distinction for his studies abroad.

He shared that if not for that experience, he would be more affected by the judgement of others.

Based on the surprised reactions from his followers, it seems that Mr Chia kept his degree low-key all this while.

Receives high praise for achievements & character

Following the post, Mr Chia received outstanding support from people online.

One commenter said that he is an exemplary individual that others can emulate.

Another user agreed with his sentiments that parents should push their children out of their comfort zones.

Mr Chia replied to the comment, saying that although he initially wished his parents were more helpful, he is now thankful for the independence.

Roast pork seller an inspiration to many

Apart from being a successful and intelligent businessman, Mr Chia appears to be an introspective soul who wants to uplift others.

Some may say that he is a true blue influencer in his own right.

His videos are so popular that the Heng Kee Roasted Pork’s Facebook page has over 60,000 followers. Meanwhile, his TikTok account has over 33,000 followers and 356,000 likes.

We wish Mr Chia all the best in his future endeavours and hope that he remains happy and genuine to himself.

Have news you must share? Get in touch with us via email at news@mustsharenews.com.

Featured image adapted from 興記烧肉档 HENG Kee Roasted Pork on Facebook and Facebook.