S’pore School Term Starts On 3 Jan 2023 For Primary, Secondary & Kindergarten, No Monday Blues

Primary 1, Kindergarten 1 & Secondary Students To Start School On 3 Jan, The 1st Day Of 2023 Term

As the 2022 school term draws to a close, the Ministry of Education (MOE) has announced the schedule for the upcoming 2023 school term.

MOE primary and secondary schools, as well as kindergartens, will begin the new school term on 3 Jan 2023. However, some students will only begin school a day later on 4 Jan 2023.

But be it 3 Jan (Tuesday) or 4 Jan (Wednesday), it looks like all students will not be feeling the Monday Blues as they kick off their 2023 school term.

Some MOE schools to follow staggered approach when 2023 school term starts on 3 Jan

In a press release issued on Wednesday (19 Oct), MOE shared that the following students will report to their respective schools on 3 Jan 2023 when the new term starts:

Kindergarten 1 students

Primary 1 students

All secondary school students

Meanwhile, Kindergarten 2 and Primary 2 to 6 students will only start their school terms a day later, on 4 Jan 2023.

While implemented during the Covid-19 pandemic for safety reasons, such an arrangement has been observed to help younger students ease into their new school environment on the first day.

The school term for primary and secondary schools will end on 17 Nov, with a month-long break between 27 May 2023 and 25 Jun 2023.

All four vacation periods for primary and secondary schools can be found in the table below:

First-year JC & MI students will start term on 3 Feb

Similarly, Junior Colleges (JCs) and Millennia Institute (MI) will follow a staggered approach to their new school year, with first-year students reporting on 3 Feb 2023.

Meanwhile, second- and third-year students will start about a month earlier on 9 Jan 2023.

First-year students will conclude their school year on 24 Nov 2023. As for the rest, the end of the GCE A-Level exams will mark the end of their school year.

Here are the scheduled vacation periods for JC and MI students:

In addition to the abovementioned vacation periods, there will also be four school holidays and 10 public holidays:

Now that the schedules have been released, it will be easier for families to plan their upcoming holidays.

