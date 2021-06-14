MOE Will Bring Students Back To Schools When Term 3 Starts

Students will progressively return to school once Term 3 begins on Monday (28 Jun), starting with P4-6 and Sec 3-5 students, along with JC/MI students.

Students had previously done Home-Based Learning (HBL) since 14 May until the end of Term 2.

However, to stagger this return, Sec 1-2 students will be on HBL until 30 Jun and return to school on 1 Jul instead.

Meanwhile, P1-3 students will continue to be on HBL for the 1st week.

By Tuesday (6 Jul), all students should be back in school, the Ministry of Education (MOE) said on Monday (14 Jun).

Students progressively return to school

In a statement by MOE, they noted the following arrangements to bring students back to school following Phase 3 Heightened Alert:

By 6 Jul, all students should be back in schools barring other circumstances related to Covid-19.

Meanwhile, graduating students in centre-based classes will resume in-person lessons from Week 1 of Term 3.

Non-graduating students, however, will continue HBL until Week 2.

Other arrangements can be found on the MOE website here.

In-person CCAs to resume from Week 2 of Term 3

Regarding Co-Curricular Activities (CCAs), MOE said that they’ll resume them from Week 2 of Term 3, but beginning with low-risk activities.

There’s a need to minimise intermingling of students from different schools, so the National School Games for both Junior and C Divisions, as well as remaining A Division games will be cancelled.

Tuition classes for 18 year olds and below can resume

Those taking outside classes will be able to get back to in-person tuition and enrichment classes soon, from 21 Jun onwards.

This should be good news for those taking exams soon.

Continue to adhere to safe distancing measures

With most students having gotten their 1st vaccination jab, Singapore appears ready to bring them back to school.

However, safe distancing measures should still apply, and students and staff should seek medical attention if feeling unwell immediately, MOE said.

