6 Students From Primary Schools Test Positive For Covid-19

The recent community Covid-19 cases linked to Tan Tock Seng Hospital and Changi Airport have led to stricter restrictions and even closures at these locations.

Even though clusters have not been identified at any of our educational institutions, schools are not taking such matters lightly.

Today (14 May), 4 primary schools in Singapore have closed their premises for disinfection after students tested positive for the coronavirus.

Classes have since been moved to home-based learning.

Students from Kong Hwa & St Stephen’s test positive

According to 8World News, 2 students from Kong Hwa School and 2 from St Stephen’s School were recently diagnosed with Covid-19.

Students from both schools had reportedly come into close contact with previously diagnosed cases.

Although the authorities have not released any details about these cases, Lianhe Zaobao reported that the previously confirmed cases are not related to the schools.

In light of this, both schools have closed for thorough disinfection on Friday (14 May).

All students will be attending home-based learning.

Students from 2 other primary schools also infected with Covid-19

2 other primary schools have also closed their premises after a student from each of the institutions tested positive.

These schools are:

Yio Chu Kang Primary School

St Andrew’s Junior School

The Yio Chu Kang Primary School student was apparently infected by a household member and last went to school on Monday (10 May), reports Channel NewsAsia (CNA).

Hence, the school will be closed from Friday (14 May) until next Tuesday (18 May).

Meanwhile, St Andrew’s Junior School will be closed only on Friday (14 May).

Monitor your health, stay home as much as possible

It’s indeed worrying that the coronavirus is creeping into our community again, infecting even our young ones.

Thankfully, the affected schools responded swiftly to the developments and are taking urgent precautionary measures to prevent transmission risks.

In the meantime, what we can do as a community is to stay vigilant. If there are possible exposures to Covid-19 cases in the last few days, it’s best to go for a swab test if you’re concerned.

Do monitor your symptoms closely and stay home as much as possible.

