Scissors penetrate Thai girl’s skull after 4-year-old brother throws them to imitate TV show

Boy throws scissors at sister’s head, it gets stuck in her skull

Compelled to imitate a violent character in a TV show, a four-year-old boy in Thailand threw a pair of scissors at his sister.

Little did he know that the item would become embedded in her skull.

Fortunately, doctors were able to safely extract the scissors from the girl’s head.

Boy threw scissors at sister when she no longer wanted to play

According to China Press, the incident occurred on Sunday (24 March).

The two siblings were at home with their grandfather, 50-year-old Jaroon Royram.

As Mr Jaroon was busy cutting iron, he left the pair unattended.

Metro reported that he had told his grandkids to steer clear of his workstation as he did not want any metal fragments to hit them.

At one point, the 10-year-old girl, Nong, told her brother Tin that she no longer wanted to play with him.

Agitated, he threw a pair of scissors at her head.

He was reportedly trying to imitate the violent actions of a particular character in a TV series.

Scissors penetrated 2.54cm inside skull

Mr Jaroon recalled hearing Nong screaming and crying all of a sudden.

Upon realising that the scissors were protruding from the side of her head, he attempted to remove them on his own.

His efforts, however, were in vain as they were firmly embedded in her skull.

The impact had caused the scissors to penetrate Nong’s skull to a depth of 2.54cm, or an inch.

She was quickly rushed to the hospital, where doctors were able to remove the scissors.

Citing DailyNews, Thaiger reported that the scissors came close to a nerve but did not hit any vital organs.

Nong was discharged after her two-day stay at the hospital and is now recovering at home.

As for her little brother, he was reprimanded for his actions and grounded.

Featured image adapted from ViralPress via Metro.