Seletar Cycling Lane Open From 16 Oct, Only Buses & Cyclists Allowed On Sunday Mornings

Singapore boasts a pretty vibrant cycling scene, with many citizens choosing to cycle as a means to get around or simply for leisure.

To enhance the on-road experience for cyclists, the Land Transport Authority (LTA) will be launching a new cycling lane on 16 Oct along West Camp Road in Seletar.

As part of a six-month trial, the lane will be strictly reserved for buses and bikes every Sunday from 5am to 11am.

Announcing the move via Facebook, Senior Parliamentary Secretary for Transport Baey Yam Keng said the dedicated lanes will allow cyclists to travel in larger groups with more security.

The trial will take place from 16 Oct for a period of six months along West Camp Road in Seletar.

Demarcated with solid blue lines, the lanes can only be used by buses and cyclists every Sunday from 5am to 11am.

During the exclusive period, pedestrians, motorists, and personal mobility device users will not be allowed to travel along the lane.

Mr Baey also shared about the new cycling lanes on Facebook, stating that it will allow riders to cycle in larger groups in a safer manner.

“Hopefully, this would help newer on-road cyclists gain confidence and allow room for practising to cycle to the far left of the road when cycling elsewhere,” he said.

However, he emphasised that cyclists should continue to use cycling paths if they are more accessible.

Trial first announced in March

According to The Straits Times (ST), Mr Baey first announced the trial in March during the debate on the transport ministry’s budget.

He noted that cyclists can only ride in groups of up to five in a single file, 10 while riding abreast to ensure safety. “However, we heard the desire of cyclists to cycle in larger groups,” he said.

Currently, there is only one such cycling lane in Singapore, located along Tanah Merah Coast Road in Changi East.

Speaking to ST, LTA said they selected West Camp Road for the trial due to its popularity with on-road cyclists. Vehicular traffic also tends to be low from 5am to 11am, with 85% of road users being cyclists.

“This trial allows us to study if it is feasible to allocate road space for cycling according to demand,” the agency said. “LTA will assess whether there is any impact on traffic as well as gather feedback from users about their experience.”

