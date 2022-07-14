LTA To Expand Cycling Paths In Tampines By 13km, New Routes Will Connect To Pasir Ris & Simei

LTA Plans To Add More Cycling Paths In Tampines By 2026

Cycling has emerged as a popular hobby for many Singaporeans. Not only does it allow us to improve our mental and physical health, but it is also a quick and environmentally friendly way to travel.

Recently, the Land Transport Authority (LTA) announced plans to add even more cycling routes in the east.

By 2026, there will be an additional 13km of cycling paths in Tampines.

The routes will improve connectivity between various places in the area and also provide Singaporeans with more activities to engage in during their downtime.

More cycling paths in Tampines by 2026

LTA announced the move to expand cycling routes in Tampines in a Facebook post on Wednesday (13 Jul).

They have called for a tender for the construction of more cycling infrastructure. When the project is completed in 2026, Tampines will have an additional 13km of pathways for cyclists.

This will bring the length of cycling paths in the area to a whopping 30km, allowing cyclists ease of travel, especially for those travelling between Tampines East and Tampines North.

Will connect Tampines to Pasir Ris and Simei

The extension isn’t the only exciting feature of the project. The new routes will also introduce better connectivity to other neighbourhoods.

The LTA stated that a new cycling underpass and cycling bridge will be built, connecting Tampines to Pasir Ris and Simei.

This will enhance connectivity for residents in a town that, according to The Straits Times (ST), already has one of Singapore’s longest and most comprehensive cycling networks.

Earlier this year, LTA launched 4km of new cycling paths along Tampines Avenues 1, 4, 5, and 8.

These routes connect residents to key amenities like Tampines West MRT Station, Our Tampines Hub, and Tampines Central Park.

ST reports that 5km of cycling paths are currently in the process of being built. Works are set to be completed in 2024.

They are located around the central areas of Tampines Avenue 5, as well as Tampines Streets 12 and 21.

By 2023, authorities plan for Singapore to have 1,300km of cycling paths islandwide, an increase of 800km from the current distance.

This network will cover estates such as Yishun, Bukit Panjang, and Toa Payoh, among many others.

More cycling paths improve accessibility for residents

It’s nice to see our local authorities providing cyclists with so many safe and convenient routes, allowing easy travel between different places.

Hopefully, this will encourage more people to take up cycling, a greener and healthier form of transport in Singapore.

We also hope that by giving cyclists their own path, there will be fewer accidents involving them on our roads.

Have news you must share? Get in touch with us via email at news@mustsharenews.com.

Featured image adapted from the Land Transport Authority (LTA) on Facebook.