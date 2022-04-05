Man Shares Detailed Cycling Route To JB

As soon as the Singapore-Malaysia borders reopened on 1 Apr, many eagerly drove, walked, or even rode two wheels across the Causeway.

And ICYMI, one man who cycled on his mini foldable bike was the first to reach Johor customs.

If you’re planning to head to JB the same way but not too sure of where to go, a cycling enthusiast shared a detailed route on the Cycling SG to Malaysia Facebook page.

Here are his tips and tricks.

Start cycling from the junction at Woodlands Road & Crossing

On 5 Apr, Facebook user Richard Toh kindly shared the route on Cycling SG to Malaysia’s Facebook page.

Cyclists will start their trip at the junction of Woodlands Road and Woodlands Crossing, below the Bukit Timah Expressway (BKE) flyover.

You can look out for a container with a blue tent if you’re unsure of where the starting point is.

Once headed towards Woodlands Crossing, Mr Toh added that there’ll be an uphill slope leading to the checkpoint.

Upon reaching the top of the slope, one will see the junction pictured below.

Mr Toh advised cyclists to use the lane right beside the steel fences on the left.

Carry your bike to the motorcycle lane

Once you’ve reached this junction, you’ll have to carry your bike to the motorcycle lane as the roads are only for cars.

There’ll be a sign with a blue arrow pointing towards this lane, so just follow that.

Mr Toh urged cyclists to be extra careful as motorcyclists have been zooming down here, at least during pre-Covid days.

He added that once traffic is clear, cyclists can head to the immigration counters.

Use manual immigration counter

However, when one reaches the immigration counters, they have to take note that they can only use the manual counter.

This is because unlike motorcyclists, they do not have the Autopass cards to activate the automatic gates.

Mr Toh helpfully captured a picture of the counter, so head to this specific one.

And voilà! You’re already on the Causeway. Feel free to take in the sights of the Straits of Johor on your left and right as you cycle down the road.

Keep to the left at all times

After cycling past a white tent, cyclists are advised to keep left and head up the bridge towards JB’s customs.

Mr Toh also reminded cyclists to always look out for signs directing them to manual counters.

Once they’ve crossed the counters, they are advised to slow down and be careful of the drain grates found at the immigration checkpoints — they’ll trap slim bike tires.

After a smooth immigration clearance, cyclists can follow the short slope that will lead them into JB.

That’s when cyclists can choose their respective routes. If you want to head over to your destination, you can use Google Maps under the Drive option.

Mr Toh added that cyclists should turn off the functions that may lead them to highways.

Mr Toh later added an edit responding to questions on how to get back to Singapore from JB.

He shared that the process is similar — simply use Google Maps to search for the Sultan Iskandar CIQ complex and stick to the motorcycle lanes.

One important thing to note once leaving the Woodlands checkpoint is to avoid the BKE expressway.

Stay safe while cycling to JB

Thanks to Mr Toh’s detailed cycling route, keen cyclists can feel more assured about starting their trip to JB.

However, remember to always be on high alert and keep to the correct lanes while making your way there.

We hope that everyone will have a safe and smooth trip to JB, no matter what mode of transportation you may be taking.

