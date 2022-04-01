First Man To Reach Johor Customs Cycles On Mini Foldable Bike

As the clock struck 12 on 1 Apr, travellers lining up on both ends of the Causeway cheered while gleefully making their way across.

While many chose to cross via conventional means like driving, riding, or even on foot, one man decided to make his trip on a rather unlikely vehicle.

With just his mini foldable bike, a Malaysian man cycled swiftly across the Causeway, being the first to reach the Johor customs.

Malaysian man cycles on mini foldable bike to Johor

According to China Press Johor, 46-year-old Mr Ke Yang Guang – name transliterated from Chinese – was the first to reach Sultan Iskandar Building, Johor Bahru’s checkpoint.

As soon as the Singapore-Malaysia border opened at midnight on 1 Apr, Mr Ke set off to Malaysia with his small and distinctively green foldable bike.

Mr Ke, who works as a salesman in Singapore, told China Press Johor that he had previously applied to travel via the Vaccinated Travel Lane (VTL) for Chinese New Year, and found that other modes of transportation weren’t very efficient.

This time, he decided it’ll be faster to ride his bike instead.

Since he was the first to reach Johor on 1 Apr, we’re glad to see that his plan worked out.

Not the only one to cycle across the Causeway on 1 Apr

Apparently, Mr Ke was not the only rider who travelled across the Causeway on mechanical wheels.

A few others were spotted with similar modes of transportation, as they excitedly made their way toward Malaysia.

Over on the main road, a traffic jam was observed just outside Woodlands Checkpoint.

While folks in their vehicles waited patiently to get through customers, jovial travellers who had successfully crossed into Malaysia were seen waving cheerfully at the camera.

With the easing of the Singapore-Malaysia border, we would definitely expect to see more of such heartening moments in the next few weeks or so.

Have a safe trip crossing the Causeway

Seeing Mr Ke’s determination to cross the Causeway with his mini foldable bike has warmed our hearts.

We hope that the people who’ve safely reached their destinations last night will have a good time with their loved ones.

For those who are still planning to cross the Causeway, we hope that they will have a safe journey ahead.

